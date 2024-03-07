Cattle raisers impacted by wildfires in the Texas Panhandle and Western Oklahoma can apply for financial aid through the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Disaster Relief Fund.

The TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting ranchers and landowners impacted by natural disasters, will distribute financial assistance to reduce the financial burdens incurred by cattle raisers from recent wildfire damages that were not covered through insurance or aid.

The open application window comes after hundreds of individuals and companies donated generous gifts in response to the second-largest wildfire event in the United States. Donations continue to be accepted to benefit ranchers and landowners impacted by this natural disaster.

Ranchers and landowners from disaster-declared counties are eligible to apply during the open application period. Applicants are not required to be TSCRA members to qualify for aid.

To apply for funding, individuals must submit an online application detailing wildfire loss or damages. Documentation to include are as follows: insurance policies and claims, inventory records, photographs, and other reports.

To learn more about the TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund, including information on how to donate or apply for funds, visit tscra.org/disaster-relief-fund/.

Related:After the wildfires: mental health challenges, symptoms

Source: Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association