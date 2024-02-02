CattleCon24: NCBA Orlando roundup

February 2, 2024
Thousands of people from the cattle industry have converged on Orlando, Fla., for CattleCon24. From July 31 to Feb. 2, attendees have been learning from industry experts through Cattle College's various educational sessions, as well as general sessions focused on policy updates and the importance of sustainability and traceability within the industry. The National Cattlemen's Beef Association Trade Show is also held in conjunction with the event.
Take a look through this slideshow to catch a glimpse of #CattleCon24.
