People have until Feb. 9 to apply for scholarships offered by California table grape growers to graduating high school seniors from the regions in the Golden State that produce the popular fruit.

Of the three categories of scholarships, two are available to field workers and their families. The first is a Bridge Scholarship for $145,000, available to those who plan to attend a community college and then transfer to a four-year university. The second is a $25,000 award for those going directly to a university.

The third category is a $25,000 scholarship available to students in the Coachella or San Joaquin valleys who are attending a four-year university with a field of study applicable to the table grape industry.

The commission has been giving scholarships to the children of farmworkers since 1985, helping nearly 200 students attend colleges and vocational schools. In 2012, a new category was added for those interested in careers in the table grape industry.

For testimonials from recent scholarship recipients, click here. For information on the program, click here or email [email protected].

Source: California Table Grape Commission