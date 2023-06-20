Farm Progress

Claas of America latest to sign MOU

Joshua Baethge

June 20, 2023

Claas of America is the latest equipment manufacturer to sign a right to repair memorandum of understanding with the American Farm Bureau Federation. Since January, AFBF has reached agreements with John Deere, CNH Industrial Brands (the parent company of Case IH and New Holland), Agco and Kubota. According to a Farm Bureau release, those MOUs now cover close to 75% of the agricultural machinery sold in the U.S.

“The memorandum of understanding with Claas demonstrates AFBF’s continued commitment to ensure farmers have access to the tools they need to keep their farms running, and America’s families fed,” AFBF President Zippy Duvall says. “Farmers and ranchers are more dependent on technology than ever before, and they asked us to find a private-sector solution to the right to repair issue. This agreement is another step toward guaranteeing timely repairs for farmers regardless of the equipment they use.”

Similar to the other AFBF’s other right to repair MOUs, Claas agreed to ensure farmers and independent repair facilities have access to its diagnostic systems, manuals, training and other publications and applicable tools. It will also not prevent farmers and repair facilities from legally fabricating or obtaining tools and software from third-party sellers.

In return, the Farm Bureau agreed to not pursue right to repair legislation that would impose additional requirements on the manufacturer. AFBF also agreed to encourage its state Farm Bureau organizations to adhere to the MOU terms.

“Claas is delivering on our continuing promise to provide solutions that improve our customers’ businesses, as their success and our success go hand in hand,” Claas senior vice president for the Americas Eric Raby says. “We are pleased to announce our MOU with AFBF solidifying for farmers the right to repair.”

Joshua Baethge

Policy editor, Farm Progress

Joshua Baethge covers a wide range of government issues affecting agriculture. Before joining Farm Progress, he spent 10 years as a news and feature reporter in Texas. During that time, he covered multiple state and local government entities, while also writing about real estate, nightlife, culture and whatever else was the news of the day.

Baethge earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of North Texas. In his free time, he enjoys going to concerts, discovering new restaurants, finding excuses to be outside and traveling as much as possible. He is based in the Dallas area where he lives with his wife and two kids.

