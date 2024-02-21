Sponsored By
Delta Farm Press Logo

More than 50 companies will be at the Mid-South Farm & Gin Show for the first time.

Southern Cotton Ginners Association

February 21, 2024

3 Min Read
Floor of Gin Show
Show manager, Tim Price says that show attendees will have the opportunity to get a firsthand look at new developments in the ag industry..Whitney Haigwood

While some of the more than 300 companies who will be at the at the 2023 Mid-South Farm & Gin Show are returning exhibitors – some going back to the first show 71 years ago – a host of new exhibitors will be at the show for the first time.

Tim Price, show manager, voiced appreciation for the support of those companies that have exhibited at the show year after year.

“We sincerely appreciate their support and commitment to The South’s premier farm show,” he says. “At the same time, we are very excited to welcome our many new exhibitors and the range of products and services they offer.

“The pace of change in today’s agriculture is rapid and a driving force in many of the products and services being offered by these new exhibitors. Farmers attending the show will have the opportunity to get a firsthand look at these new developments.”

New exhibitors

There are more than 50 companies at the 2024 show that were not at the 2023 show. New exhibitors for the 2024 show include:

Airlift Concrete Experts, Malvern, Ark.; American Cotton Shippers Association International Cotton Institute, Memphis, Tenn.; Arkansas State University, State University, Ark.; Baling Green USA Inc, Orange, Calif.; Beasley’s Smokehouse Rub LLC, Hendersonville, Tenn.; Benchmark AG Partners, Arkadelphia, Ark.; BP Fabrication, Jonesboro, Ark.; CertiPik USA, Hospers, Iowa; Chandler Equipment Co., Gainesville, Ga.; Chene Gear Co, Memphis, Tenn.; Continental Products, LLC, Mexico, Mo.; Crary Industries, West Fargo, N.D.; Cultivate Global Inc., Memphis, Tenn.; Custom Ag Formulators, Dallas, Texas; Delgado’s Agriculture Solutions, Germantown, Tenn., Dirt Pan Depot, Marked Tree, Ark.; Drone Deploy Crop Application, Hannibal, Mo.; Express Automotive Group, Covington, Tenn.; Fair Oaks Mfg, McCrory, Ark.; Farm Livin’(JDS Advertising, Inc.), Clinton, N.C.; Farm Power Implements, Woodstock, Ill.; Financial Wealth Soluions, Centennial, Colo.; Frank A Rogers Company, Newport, Ark.; Harland Chemical, Arkadelphia, Ark.; Harvestey.com a Cultivate Global Brand, Memphis, Tenn.; Hello Garage, Germantown, Tenn.; Holganix Midsouth, Trenton, Tenn.; INCO Irrigation and AG Drainage, Union City, Tenn.; Lankota, Inc, Huron, S.D.; Louisiana Pecan Company, Shreveport, La.; Luttrell Belting, Memphis, Tenn.; MidSouth Plastics, LLC, McGehee, Ark.; NAU Country Insurance, Ramsey, Minn.; Nitrogen Sealing Systems, Catlin, Ill.; P & P Marketing/J & M Mfg, Lakeland, Tenn.; ProGro Bio Inc., Atlanta, Ga.; PROLink, Inc, Tontitown, Ark.; Properly Marked, Little Rock, Ark.; QLF Agronomy, Dodgeville, Wis.; Rocca Industries Pty LTD, Kairi, CO, Australia; Rubber Track Solutions Inc., New Braunfels, Texas; Rustic Tennessee Cowhide Boutique & Décor, Goodlettsville, Tenn.; SAAG Manufac turing, LLC, Oak Grove, La.; Sesaco, Austin, Texas; Soil Health Institute, Morrisville, N.C.; South Texas Corrugated Pipe, Inc, Bay City, Texas; Southern Drone Ops, Jonesboro, Ark.; Southern Marketing Affiliates, Jonesboro, Ark.; Steinbauer Engineering, Dowagiac, Mich.; Superior Life/Div of Premium Quality Lighting, Billings, Mont.; System Scale, Memphis, Tenn.; TAG Truck Center, Memphis, Tenn.; Titan Ag, Dyer, Tenn.; Tripak Superlubricants Inc., Shawnee, Okla.; Turnrows Apparel, Jonesboro, Ark.; Unique Art by Floyd, Orangeburg, S.C.; USA Farm Labor, Waynesville, N.C.; USDA/Office of Hearings and Appeals/National Appeals Division, Cordova, Tenn.; Valent BioSciences, Madison, Miss.; Water Hog Inc, Hoxie, Ark.; Wind Crafts - The Flag Shop, Carriere, Miss.; Zimmerman Manufacturing, Mt Ayr, Ind.

Stop by the Mid-South Farm & Gin Show to see them all. Visit the show website at www.farmandginshow.com.

About the Author(s)

Southern Cotton Ginners Association

Southern Cotton Ginners Association

Southern Cotton Ginners Association

See more from Southern Cotton Ginners Association
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

51°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 58º

Night 41º

4.52 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, February 21, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 21, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 21, 2024

Feb 21, 2024

Farm Progress America, February 20, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 20, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 20, 2024

Feb 20, 2024

Farm Progress America, February 19, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 19, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 19, 2024

Feb 19, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE