While some of the more than 300 companies who will be at the at the 2023 Mid-South Farm & Gin Show are returning exhibitors – some going back to the first show 71 years ago – a host of new exhibitors will be at the show for the first time.

Tim Price, show manager, voiced appreciation for the support of those companies that have exhibited at the show year after year.

“We sincerely appreciate their support and commitment to The South’s premier farm show,” he says. “At the same time, we are very excited to welcome our many new exhibitors and the range of products and services they offer.

“The pace of change in today’s agriculture is rapid and a driving force in many of the products and services being offered by these new exhibitors. Farmers attending the show will have the opportunity to get a firsthand look at these new developments.”

New exhibitors

There are more than 50 companies at the 2024 show that were not at the 2023 show. New exhibitors for the 2024 show include:

Airlift Concrete Experts, Malvern, Ark.; American Cotton Shippers Association International Cotton Institute, Memphis, Tenn.; Arkansas State University, State University, Ark.; Baling Green USA Inc, Orange, Calif.; Beasley’s Smokehouse Rub LLC, Hendersonville, Tenn.; Benchmark AG Partners, Arkadelphia, Ark.; BP Fabrication, Jonesboro, Ark.; CertiPik USA, Hospers, Iowa; Chandler Equipment Co., Gainesville, Ga.; Chene Gear Co, Memphis, Tenn.; Continental Products, LLC, Mexico, Mo.; Crary Industries, West Fargo, N.D.; Cultivate Global Inc., Memphis, Tenn.; Custom Ag Formulators, Dallas, Texas; Delgado’s Agriculture Solutions, Germantown, Tenn., Dirt Pan Depot, Marked Tree, Ark.; Drone Deploy Crop Application, Hannibal, Mo.; Express Automotive Group, Covington, Tenn.; Fair Oaks Mfg, McCrory, Ark.; Farm Livin’(JDS Advertising, Inc.), Clinton, N.C.; Farm Power Implements, Woodstock, Ill.; Financial Wealth Soluions, Centennial, Colo.; Frank A Rogers Company, Newport, Ark.; Harland Chemical, Arkadelphia, Ark.; Harvestey.com a Cultivate Global Brand, Memphis, Tenn.; Hello Garage, Germantown, Tenn.; Holganix Midsouth, Trenton, Tenn.; INCO Irrigation and AG Drainage, Union City, Tenn.; Lankota, Inc, Huron, S.D.; Louisiana Pecan Company, Shreveport, La.; Luttrell Belting, Memphis, Tenn.; MidSouth Plastics, LLC, McGehee, Ark.; NAU Country Insurance, Ramsey, Minn.; Nitrogen Sealing Systems, Catlin, Ill.; P & P Marketing/J & M Mfg, Lakeland, Tenn.; ProGro Bio Inc., Atlanta, Ga.; PROLink, Inc, Tontitown, Ark.; Properly Marked, Little Rock, Ark.; QLF Agronomy, Dodgeville, Wis.; Rocca Industries Pty LTD, Kairi, CO, Australia; Rubber Track Solutions Inc., New Braunfels, Texas; Rustic Tennessee Cowhide Boutique & Décor, Goodlettsville, Tenn.; SAAG Manufac turing, LLC, Oak Grove, La.; Sesaco, Austin, Texas; Soil Health Institute, Morrisville, N.C.; South Texas Corrugated Pipe, Inc, Bay City, Texas; Southern Drone Ops, Jonesboro, Ark.; Southern Marketing Affiliates, Jonesboro, Ark.; Steinbauer Engineering, Dowagiac, Mich.; Superior Life/Div of Premium Quality Lighting, Billings, Mont.; System Scale, Memphis, Tenn.; TAG Truck Center, Memphis, Tenn.; Titan Ag, Dyer, Tenn.; Tripak Superlubricants Inc., Shawnee, Okla.; Turnrows Apparel, Jonesboro, Ark.; Unique Art by Floyd, Orangeburg, S.C.; USA Farm Labor, Waynesville, N.C.; USDA/Office of Hearings and Appeals/National Appeals Division, Cordova, Tenn.; Valent BioSciences, Madison, Miss.; Water Hog Inc, Hoxie, Ark.; Wind Crafts - The Flag Shop, Carriere, Miss.; Zimmerman Manufacturing, Mt Ayr, Ind.

Stop by the Mid-South Farm & Gin Show to see them all. Visit the show website at www.farmandginshow.com.