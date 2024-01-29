The Southern Cotton Ginners Association and Foundation will conduct its Annual Meeting and Honors Banquet, Feb. 29, 2024, at the Peabody Hotel. The annual meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. in the Venetian Room of the Peabody.

Richard Lindsey, National Cotton Ginners Association president, will provide opening comments and cover NCGA issues. Harrison Pittman, director, National Agriculture Law Center, will discuss legal challenges in agriculture, focusing on renewable energy and farmland ownership. David Statham, principal and managing director, Sundown Pastoral Company, will address strategic plans for the Australian cotton industry.

“The information available to our members in the annual meeting presentations will help them be aware of the challenges and prepare for the years ahead and we move through the many ongoing transitions,” said Tim Price, executive vice president of Southern Cotton Ginners Association.

Price notes the annual meeting also features Ag Achievement Award recognition. Lori, Terry, and Trent Dabbs, Stuttgart, Ark., and Mike McDaniels, University of Arkansas, will receive the award. The Dabbs’ and University of Arkansas have partnered on projects through the University’s Arkansas Discovery Farms program, resulting in increased irrigation efficiency, driven by on-farm data gathering and analysis.

The award highlights cooperation between farmers and university researchers on projects that meet farm operation goals and help move the industry forward in various ways.

Honors Reception, Banquet

The Honors Reception will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Forest Room, followed by the Honors Banquet, Continental Ballroom, at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are required for the Reception and Banquet.

Three individuals will be recognized during the Honors banquet. Tom Calloway, Rayville Producers Inc., Rayville, La., will be recognized as Ginner of the Year. William “Bill” Mayfield, Silerton, Tenn., is the Memorial Scholarship honoree; and Archie Tucker, area director for the Southeast Area, USDA-ARS, headquartered in Stoneville, Miss., will receive the A.L Vandergriff Cotton Pioneer Award.

The SCGA Annual Meeting and Honors Banquet precedes the Mid-South Farm & Gin Show, March 1 and 2 at the Renasant Convention Center. The two-day show attracts attendees from nearly every state and many foreign countries.

Price encourages those who expect to attend the Mid-South Farm & Gin Show should pre-register. “Pre-registration makes entry to the show quick and easy. You simply complete the online registration form and bring your confirmation code to the show for easy access.” Registration is available through the QR code, or at the show website: www.farmandginshow.com

The Mid-South Farm & Gin Show was organized 72 years ago to provide a forum for showcasing the latest advancements in agriculture and to bring educational opportunities for attendees, Price said. “We throw some fun in the show, too. Attendees can sign up to win a Labrador retriever, they can win cash prizes, enjoy Corky’s barbecue, or meet long-time friends who attend the show each year – the Mid-South Farm & Gin Show offers something for everyone.” More information is available at www.farmandginshow.com