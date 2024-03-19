The Southern Cotton Ginners Association is always glad to award Midsouth cotton gins for their effort to keep employees safe during the ginning season and throughout the year. Director of Safety William Lindamood holds safety workshops throughout the area to remind gin workers to always be aware of safety issues that may arise.

This year, 27 cotton gins received the Diamond Award for Excellence in Safety for the 2023-2024 ginning season. The Diamond Award is given to cotton gins that receive the Platinum Award for five consecutive years in a row.

Arkansas

DIAMOND: Black Oak Gin Co. Inc., Black Oak; Childress Gin & Elevator Co., Inc., Monette; GPS Gin Co. Inc., Portland; Kiech-Shauver-Miller Gin Co., Monette; McClendon Mann & Felton Gin, Marianna; Portland Gin & Warehouse, Inc., Portland; Senter & Sons Gin LLC, Osceola; Taylor Gin Co., Gould. PLATINUM: Adams Land Company, Leachville; Graves Gin Corporation, Recotr; Lee Wilson and Company LLC, Wilson; McGehee Producers Gin. McGehee. GOLD: W.B. deYampert Gin, Wilmot. SILVER: Farmers First, Dell; Monette Coop Gin, Monette; Rabbit Ridge Gin & Whse., Dyess; WinCott Gin Inc., Winchester. BRONZE: Crittenden Gin Company, Marion.

Louisiana

DIAMOND: Catavoy Cotton Gin, LLC, Jonesville; Rapides Grant Gin II, Boyce; Tanner & Co., Frogmore; Tensas Co-op Gin, Inc., Newellton; Tri-Parish Gin, LLC, Lettsworth. PLATINUM: Carroll Gin LLC, Pioneer; Farmers Gin of Tallulah Inc., Tallulah; McNutt Gin Inc., Boyce. GOLD: Gilliam Gin Co. Inc., Gilliam; Planters Gin Company Inc. of St. Joseph, St. Joseph. SILVER: Rayville Producers, Inc., Rayville. BRONZE: Joes Bayou Gin Inc, Lake Providence; Armistead Gin Co. Inc., Coushatta.

Mississippi

DIAMOND: Bogue Chitto Gin, Macon; Farmers Gin, Inc. of Hamilton, Hamilton; Four County Gin Inc., Calhoun City; Hi Grade Gin Corp., Winona; Yalobusha County Gin Company, Inc., Coffeeville; Yazoo Planters Gin Co., Yazoo City. PLATINUM: Gaddis & McLaurin Gin, Bolton; North Delta Gin LLC, Marks; Quito Gin Company, Itta Bena; Vance Gin Co. Inc., Clarksdale; Tunica Gin Corp., Tunics. GOLD: Silver Creek Gin Co., Holly Bluff. SILVER: Bobo Moseley Gin Company, Lyon; Greenwood Gin Inc., Greenwood; Grundfest & Klaus Gin, Cary; Issaquena S. Washington Gin Inc., Glen Allan; Mattson Gin Inc., Lyon. BRONZE: Como Consolidated Gin Co., Inc., Como; Midnight Gin Co. Inc., Midnight; Three Way Gin, Tunica.

Missouri

DIAMOND: A.C. Riley Cotton Co., Inc., New Madrid; Bernie Farmers Gin, Malden; Caruthersville Gin, Caruthersville; McCord Gin Company, Gideon. PLATINUM: 4-Way Gin, Senath; Bootheel Cotton Co., Matthews; Farmers Union Gin & Warehouse Co. Inc., Senath; Richardson Gin, Inc., Marston; Sandy Ridge Cotton Co. LLC, Malden; Stokes-Mayberry Gin Co., Inc., Malden; Vanduser Gin Co., Inc., Vanduser; White Oak Gin A Division of Blakemore Cotton and Grain LLC, White Oak. GOLD: Dalton Cotton Company, Senath. SILVER: Crowder Gin Co., Sikeston; GT Cotton Company LLC, Cardwell; Mahan Gin Co. LLC, Parma. BRONZE: Cooter Cotton Gin, Cooter

Tennessee

DIAMOND: Cairo Farmers Gin, LLC, Alamo; Espey Gin Co., McLemoresville; Farmers Gin of Humboldt, Humboldt; Longtown Gin, Mason. PLATINUM: Burlison Gin Company, Inc., Burlison; Crockett Gin Co. LLC, Maury City; Crockett Mills Gin, LLC, Crockett Mills; Halls Gin Company, Halls. GOLD: Hickory Valley Gin, Hickory Valley SILVER: Bemis Gin LLC, Jackson; Oak Grove Gin LLC, Somerville; Two Way Gin Co., Inc., Brownsville; Union Gin Co. Inc., Brownsville.