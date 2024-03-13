Highlights from the 2024 Mid-South Farm and Gin Show

Transition and resiliency were the key words this year at the 2024 Mid-South Farm and Gin Show. As the ag industry transitions into a new age of technology, producers have held on to values like hard work, sustainability, improving their operations. Their resiliency has kept them focused on the end game - getting their crops to market profitably.

With discussions on crop outlooks, international trade and cropping improvements the farm and gin show in Memphis provided insights to attendees on current trends and innovative idea in the farm industry, in addition to over 300 exhibitors displaying the newest developments in equipment and crop production.

“One of the highlights was the 4-H Food Preparation Challenge on Saturday,” said Tim Price, Show Manager and Executive Vice President of the Southern Cotton Ginners Association. “Millions of pounds of food each year ends up in the garbage. Yet, we must not forget there are many families across the U.S. who don’t have enough food, leading to food insecurity/insufficiency.”

The challenge required 4-Hers to cook a meal using products found in stores in areas that are underserved by large grocery stores.

General admission and exhibitor numbers were up over the previous few years.

Overall, Price agrees that 2024 Mid-South Farm and Gin Show was a success and attendees enjoyed the annual event.

“The Mid-South Farm & Gin Show was a place where it all comes together - providing attendees with an amazing opportunity to learn, purchase and acquire the products and services needed for today’s agriculture,” said Price. “It’s here that we can see the resiliency of today’s farmers as they transition to a new age of agriculture.”