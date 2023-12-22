Sponsored By
California gets $38 million from the USDA to shore up supply chain.

December 22, 2023

California’s Department of Food and Agriculture has received $38 million from the USDA for projects aimed at building a more resilient food system.

The Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program will provide grants to support the middle of the supply chain -- processing, aggregation, and/or distribution activities – for domestic food and farm businesses and other eligible entities, according to CDFA officials.

The program will also support food system crops and products meant for human consumption. Meat and poultry products aren’t included, as they are funded through other USDA programs.

“We’ve learned a great deal in the last several years about challenges at various places in the supply chain,” CDFA Secretary Karen Ross said. “We appreciate the foresight and commitment of the USDA to strengthen our food systems at all points.”

Eligibility for RFSI funding includes agricultural producers and processors--including groups of producers and processors--as well as non-profit organizations, local government entities, tribal governments, and other institutions.

For more information about project eligibility and how to apply, click here.

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

