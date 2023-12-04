There’s never a shortage of agriculture news. Here are a few policy stories you may have missed over the past week.

Federal agencies unveil plan to combat food waste

USDA, EPA and the FDA announced a joint strategy intended to cut food loss in half by 2030. The plan includes changes in product date labeling and a call to adopt uniform food donation practices. It also called for FDA to work with the food industry to develop better technologies that more quickly and effectively remove contaminated food from the market. Better efficient could reduce food loss and food waste that often accompanies food recall efforts.

Government data shows food is the most common item found in landfills. In accordance with the Biden administration’s National Strategy on Hunger, the new draft is meant to prevent the loss or waste of food wherever possible. The proposal is also an attempt to increase the organic waste recycling rates and incentivize food waste reduction programs.

Federal officials are inviting the public to weigh in on the proposal starting Dec. 5. The comment period will be open for 30 days.

In remarks following the announcement at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said food loss and waste poses a real challenge to agriculture, food and the climate.

“In order to tackle this problem, and in turn build a resilient food system and mitigate climate impacts, we must explore and implement innovative solutions,” he said. “This joint effort between USDA, EPA, and FDA will enhance interagency coordination and represents a vital step towards preventing food loss and waste, increasing organic waste recycling, and promoting economic opportunity.”

Jackson says law needed to combat USDA discrimination

Rep. Jonathan Jackson, D- Ill, introduced a bill intended to strengthen civil rights accountability at the U.S. Department of Agricultures. The Just Standards and Transparency Act, or JUST Act, includes language requiring USDA office and employees are held accountable for discriminatory actions, harassment and civil right violations. Those found in violation would be subject to disciplinary action, including pay reduction and removal in some situations. The bill would also establish two federal offices to address civil rights concerns.

This is the first piece of legislation introduced by Jackson, who assumed office in January and currently sits on the House Agriculture Committee. Like his father, civil right leader Jesse Jackson, he believes the government should do more to combat racism that dates to the Civil War. He notes that a 2022 NPR analysis concluded only 36% of black farmers received USDA direct loans compared to 72% of white farmers. Black farmers were also four times more likely to have their loan application rejected compared to white farmers.

"For far too long, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the federal government actively discriminated against Black and other minority farmers," Jackson says. "While USDA and Congress have made significant strides to right this wrong, a legacy of discrimination remains, and it shows up in the data.”

USDA extends pork processing line speeds program

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service granted a 90-day extension to six pork packing plants operating at higher line speeds. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Rep. Brad Finstad, R- Minn., had previously called on Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to extend the program, which was set to expire on Nov. 30.

In 2019, USDA introduced the New Swine Inspection System which allowed processing plants to determine their own line speeds. A U.S. District Court struck down the rule in 2021 citing safety concerns.

In response, USDA established a 12-month trial program in March 2022. The agency then extended the trial this year for an addition six months.

According to the National Pork Producers Council, the harvest produced by the higher line speeds accounts for more than 3% of the national pork capacity. NPPC officials support expanding the higher line speed program and making it permanent.

Lawmakers push for biofuels

Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R- Iowa, and Angie Craig, D- Minn., introduced legislation they say will level the playing field for vehicles running on low-carbon liquid fuels. The Flex Fuel Fairness Act specifically takes aim at proposed EPA emission standards beginning in 2027 that would make up to two-thirds of U.S. cars electric.

Critics say the EPA proposal does not take into account carbon emission associated with factors like electric vehicle battery production, mineral extraction and charging infrastructure. They also note that while EV emission estimates are based on drivers using electric batters all the time, biofuels like E85 are not evaluated the same way. According to them, these factors cause electric vehicles to be deemed much more environmentally friendly when in fact some biofuels may offer comparable benefits.

“As we look toward a cleaner energy future with options to lower carbon emissions, it’s imperative to amplify solutions like flex fuel vehicles and ensure that they are included as a low-carbon option,” Miller-Meeks says. “FFVs provide more options for consumers and the U.S. supply chain and unlock increased use of lower-carbon liquid fuel blends containing higher levels of ethanol, like E30 and E85. I am proud to lead the ‘Flex Fuel Fairness Act of 2023,’ and level the playing field for FFVs as a practical alternative to Electric Vehicles.”

Signing on to the bill as cosponsors are Reps. Ashley Hinson, R- Iowa, Randy Feenstra, R- Iowa, Derrick Van Orden, R- Wisc., and Brad Finstad, R- Minn. The Renewable Fuels Association also endorsed the legislation.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D- Minn., and Pete Ricketts, R- Neb., introduced similar legislation in the Senate this summer.

Catch up on more recent policy stories: