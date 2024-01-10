Sponsored By
Calif. extends truck reporting deadline

Clean Truck Check deadline pushed back until Jan. 31.

Clean Truck Check deadline pushed back until Jan. 31.

Farm Press Staff

January 10, 2024

1 Min Read
Trucks
Trucks line up at a truck stop.Tim Hearden

California vehicle owners now have until Jan. 31 to report their heavy-duty trucks as part of the state’s new Clean Truck Check regulatory program.

The state Air Resources Board announced it was extending the deadline on Dec. 27, just days before the previous Dec. 31 deadline.

Once the deadline passes, vehicle owners will need proof of compliance with new clean-air standards to continue operating their vehicles. Owners of heavy-duty vehicles will have to submit to periodic emissions testing similar to the state’s smog inspection program for passenger cars.

CARB has mounted a multi-point awareness campaign to ensure that vehicle owners report their vehicle before the deadline, including radio ads in targeted languages such as Spanish and Punjabi, advertising at truck stops across the state, and on-demand webinars that explain the requirements.

State officials say heavy-duty vehicles contribute most of the on-road nitrogen oxide and particulate matter emissions. When fully implemented, the regulation is projected to cut statewide nitrogen emissions by over 81 tons per day and particulate matter emissions by 0.7 tons per day in 2037.

More information is available on the agency’s Clean Truck Check Program page.

Source: California Air Resources Board

