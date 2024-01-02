Sponsored By
The future of on-farm podcastingThe future of on-farm podcasting

Introducing FP Next — the latest podcast offering from the team at Farm Progress.

Sarah McNaughton, Curt Arens

January 2, 2024

LISTEN IN: Taking the top stories from across Farm Progress and beyond, FP Next, hosted by editors Sarah McNaughton and Curt Arens, is the latest podcast covering ag news in an accessible, easy-to-listen format. Farm Progress

With so much news and so little time in the day, how do you stay up to date with what’s happening in the ag industry? With the latest farm news podcast, of course. The FP Next podcast is joining the many offerings available from the Farm Progress group of publications.

FP Next, hosted by Dakota Farmer editor Sarah McNaughton and Nebraska Farmer editor Curt Arens, takes you on a trip through what’s what in agriculture. This light-hearted podcast strikes the balance between hard-hitting news farmers and ranchers need to know and the conversations enjoyed with neighbors in small-town coffee shops.

Episodes of FP Next consist of three revolving styles:

Deep Dives. These longer podcasts feature top ag professionals covering topics such as grain marketing, what’s next for biologicals, the journey from barley to beer, succession planning, and other issues and practices that can help your farm be more profitable.

Farm Files. These shorter episodes discuss timely headlines and agriculture stories to give you the low-down on what you “need to know,” including policy updates, the latest new products and tech, and other headlines that are all fair game for conversation.

Shop Talk. Episodes feature veteran editors from Farm Progress publications. What are they seeing in their region? What changes should farmers watch out for? How are their publications getting news out for farmers? What are their top headlines and topics of most interest?

Meet the hosts

McNaughton began her career in ag journalism as a farm and ranch broadcaster at a radio station in Fargo, N.D. After a few years working as a county 4-H agent for North Dakota State University Extension, the pandemic saw her back in ag media, where she joined Farm Progress as editor of Dakota Farmer in 2021.

Arens has been covering Nebraska agriculture for the past 20 years — first as a freelance writer for Nebraska Farmer, then staff writer for Nebraska Farmer and Dakota Farmer, and since 2021, editor of Nebraska Farmer.

FP Next is about what is next – the next new tech or new product, transitioning the next generation into the farming operation, and thinking about what is next for your farm and ranch. FP Next is a podcast that brings ag news to your farm shop, truck or tractor cab, and beyond, giving you the best from Farm Progress’s award-winning journalists.

Listeners can expect a new episode of FP Next every other Tuesday and can listen on their favorite podcast platform or at Farm Progress online.

Sarah McNaughton

Sarah McNaughton

Editor, Dakota Farmer, Farm Progress

Sarah McNaughton of Bismarck, N.D., has been editor of Dakota Farmer since 2021. Before working at Farm Progress, she was an NDSU 4-H Extension agent in Cass County, N.D. Prior to that, she was a farm and ranch reporter at KFGO Radio in Fargo.

McNaughton is a graduate of North Dakota State University, with a bachelor’s degree in ag communications and a master’s in Extension education and youth development.

She is involved in agriculture in both her professional and personal life, as a member of North Dakota Agri-Women, Agriculture Communicators Network Sigma Alpha Professional Agriculture Sorority Alumni and Professional Women in Agri-business. As a life-long 4-H’er, she is a regular volunteer for North Dakota 4-H programs and events.

In her free time, she is an avid backpacker and hiker, and can be found most summer weekends at rodeos around the Midwest.

Curt Arens

Curt Arens

Editor, Nebraska Farmer

Curt Arens began writing about Nebraska’s farm families when he was in high school. Before joining Farm Progress as a field editor in April 2010, he had worked as a freelance farm writer for 27 years, first for newspapers and then for farm magazines, including Nebraska Farmer.

His real full-time career, however, during that same period was farming his family’s fourth generation land in northeast Nebraska. He also operated his Christmas tree farm and grew black oil sunflowers for wild birdseed. Curt continues to raise corn, soybeans and alfalfa and runs a cow-calf herd.

Curt and his wife Donna have four children, Lauren, Taylor, Zachary and Benjamin. They are active in their church and St. Rose School in Crofton, where Donna teaches and their children attend classes.

Previously, the 1986 University of Nebraska animal science graduate wrote a weekly rural life column, developed a farm radio program and wrote books about farm direct marketing and farmers markets. He received media honors from the Nebraska Forest Service, Center for Rural Affairs and Northeast Nebraska Experimental Farm Association.

He wrote about the spiritual side of farming in his 2008 book, “Down to Earth: Celebrating a Blessed Life on the Land,” garnering a Catholic Press Association award.

