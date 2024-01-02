With so much news and so little time in the day, how do you stay up to date with what’s happening in the ag industry? With the latest farm news podcast, of course. The FP Next podcast is joining the many offerings available from the Farm Progress group of publications.

FP Next, hosted by Dakota Farmer editor Sarah McNaughton and Nebraska Farmer editor Curt Arens, takes you on a trip through what’s what in agriculture. This light-hearted podcast strikes the balance between hard-hitting news farmers and ranchers need to know and the conversations enjoyed with neighbors in small-town coffee shops.

Episodes of FP Next consist of three revolving styles:

Deep Dives. These longer podcasts feature top ag professionals covering topics such as grain marketing, what’s next for biologicals, the journey from barley to beer, succession planning, and other issues and practices that can help your farm be more profitable.

Farm Files. These shorter episodes discuss timely headlines and agriculture stories to give you the low-down on what you “need to know,” including policy updates, the latest new products and tech, and other headlines that are all fair game for conversation.

Shop Talk. Episodes feature veteran editors from Farm Progress publications. What are they seeing in their region? What changes should farmers watch out for? How are their publications getting news out for farmers? What are their top headlines and topics of most interest?

Meet the hosts

McNaughton began her career in ag journalism as a farm and ranch broadcaster at a radio station in Fargo, N.D. After a few years working as a county 4-H agent for North Dakota State University Extension, the pandemic saw her back in ag media, where she joined Farm Progress as editor of Dakota Farmer in 2021.

Arens has been covering Nebraska agriculture for the past 20 years — first as a freelance writer for Nebraska Farmer, then staff writer for Nebraska Farmer and Dakota Farmer, and since 2021, editor of Nebraska Farmer.

FP Next is about what is next – the next new tech or new product, transitioning the next generation into the farming operation, and thinking about what is next for your farm and ranch. FP Next is a podcast that brings ag news to your farm shop, truck or tractor cab, and beyond, giving you the best from Farm Progress’s award-winning journalists.

Listeners can expect a new episode of FP Next every other Tuesday and can listen on their favorite podcast platform or at Farm Progress online.