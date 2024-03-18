March 18, 2024
We want to meet your farm’s loyal four-legged companion, so we’ve extended the deadline for the 2024 Prairie Farmer Favorite Farm Dog Contest!
Help Prairie Farmer recognize the special role that “man’s best friend” plays on the farm by entering your farm pups. Send the following to [email protected]:
the best photo of your farm dog
150 words or less about your faithful companion
your name, address and phone number
your dog’s name, age and breed
Owners of the winning dog will receive:
photo shoot with Prairie Farmer of their dog on the farm in action
feature in the upcoming May digital issue of Prairie Farmer
16-by-20-inch Modern Metals wall art of their favorite farm dog photo
cash prize: $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place
Winners will be selected through a combination of online voting and staff selection, based on the dog’s utility, companionship, work ethic and value as a family member. Entries will close March 22 at 11:59 p.m.
Read more about:Farm DogsFavorite Farm Dog Contest
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Current Conditions for
Boone, IA
21°FSunny
Day 35º
Night 19º
Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.
Make these planter adjustments before heading to the corn fieldMarch 15, 2024|9 Min Read
Jim Jepsen’s determination builds full-time farming careerMarch 15, 2024|14 Slides
Precision tech slow to catch on in agricultureMarch 15, 2024|5 Min Read
Farm Progress America, March 18, 2024March 18, 2024
Iowa’s Master Farmers rooted in historyMarch 18, 2024|5 Min Read
Kick up corn yields by diversifying cover cropsMarch 18, 2024|3 Min Read
Genomics reduces dairy’s carbon footprintMarch 18, 2024|4 Min Read