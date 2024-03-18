We want to meet your farm’s loyal four-legged companion, so we’ve extended the deadline for the 2024 Prairie Farmer Favorite Farm Dog Contest!

Help Prairie Farmer recognize the special role that “man’s best friend” plays on the farm by entering your farm pups. Send the following to [email protected]:

the best photo of your farm dog

150 words or less about your faithful companion

your name, address and phone number

your dog’s name, age and breed

Owners of the winning dog will receive:

photo shoot with Prairie Farmer of their dog on the farm in action

feature in the upcoming May digital issue of Prairie Farmer

16-by-20-inch Modern Metals wall art of their favorite farm dog photo

cash prize: $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place

Winners will be selected through a combination of online voting and staff selection, based on the dog’s utility, companionship, work ethic and value as a family member. Entries will close March 22 at 11:59 p.m.