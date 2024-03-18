Prairie Farmer Logo

Send your entry by March 22 for the 2024 Prairie Farmer Favorite Farm Dog Contest.

Betty Haynes

March 18, 2024

A small brown dog wearing a black and white checkered bandana
BAHIA: Bahia, from Ashton, Ill., was the winner of the 2022 Prairie Farmer Favorite Farm Dog Contest. Farm Progress

We want to meet your farm’s loyal four-legged companion, so we’ve extended the deadline for the 2024 Prairie Farmer Favorite Farm Dog Contest!

Help Prairie Farmer recognize the special role that “man’s best friend” plays on the farm by entering your farm pups. Send the following to [email protected]:

  • the best photo of your farm dog

  • 150 words or less about your faithful companion

  • your name, address and phone number

  • your dog’s name, age and breed

Owners of the winning dog will receive:

  • photo shoot with Prairie Farmer of their dog on the farm in action

  • feature in the upcoming May digital issue of Prairie Farmer

  • 16-by-20-inch Modern Metals wall art of their favorite farm dog photo

  • cash prize: $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place

Winners will be selected through a combination of online voting and staff selection, based on the dog’s utility, companionship, work ethic and value as a family member. Entries will close March 22 at 11:59 p.m.

About the Author(s)

Betty Haynes

Betty Haynes

Betty Haynes is the associate editor of Prairie Farmer. She grew up on a Menard County, Ill., farm and graduated from the University of Missouri. Most recently, Betty worked for the Illinois Beef Association, entirely managing and editing its publication.

She and her husband, Dan, raise corn, soybeans and cattle with her family near Petersburg, Ill., and are parents to Clare.

Betty recently won the Emerging Photographer Award from the Ag Communicators Network during the 2022 Ag Media Summit and placed in the Emerging Writer category as well.

