FFA stars shine bright at state convention

April 29, 2024
Four Missouri FFA members took home top honors at the 96th Missouri FFA Convention because they took the FFA motto to heart — "learning to do; doing to learn; earning to live; living to serve.”
The Missouri FFA Association named its Star Farmer, Star in Agribusiness, Star in Agricultural Placement and Star in Agriscience during its fifth session April 19. Awards were based on members' Supervised Agricultural Experience programs, along with their leadership and participation in their FFA chapter, school and community.
This year’s winners run the gamut of dairy, horses, cattle and prevention of E. coli in swine herds.
They include:
State Star Farmer. Cade Claycomb, Trenton FFA
State Star in Agribusiness. Crayton Schwieter, South Shelby FFA
Star in Agricultural Placement. Payton Rodgers, Savannah FFA
Star in Agriscience. Abigail Kay Burns, Gallatin FFA
Click through the photo gallery to read more about these Missouri FFA stars, courtesy of the Missouri FFA State Convention Media Corps.
