FFA stars shine bright at state convention

Here is a look at 2024’s Missouri Star Farmer, Agribusiness, Ag Placement and Agriscience winners.

Mindy Ward, Editor, Missouri Ruralist

April 29, 2024

Collage of FFA members

Four Missouri FFA members took home top honors at the 96th Missouri FFA Convention because they took the FFA motto to heart — "learning to do; doing to learn; earning to live; living to serve.”

The Missouri FFA Association named its Star Farmer, Star in Agribusiness, Star in Agricultural Placement and Star in Agriscience during its fifth session April 19. Awards were based on members' Supervised Agricultural Experience programs, along with their leadership and participation in their FFA chapter, school and community.

This year’s winners run the gamut of dairy, horses, cattle and prevention of E. coli in swine herds.

They include:

State Star Farmer. Cade Claycomb, Trenton FFA

State Star in Agribusiness. Crayton Schwieter, South Shelby FFA

Star in Agricultural Placement. Payton Rodgers, Savannah FFA

Star in Agriscience. Abigail Kay Burns, Gallatin FFA

Click through the photo gallery to read more about these Missouri FFA stars, courtesy of the Missouri FFA State Convention Media Corps.

Read more about:

FFA

