Farmers pivot, satisfy #EatBeef demand

May 16, 2024
Consumers' appetite for hamburgers and steaks is insatiable, but one group overcomes outside challenges to put beef on the table.
America’s beef farmers and ranchers continue to battle against climate, farm transition and federal regulations to stay in business.
The latest USDA Census of Agriculture shows a 6% drop in the total number of cattle and calves form 2017-22, to just under 88 million head. There was a 4.7% decline last year, and the USDA projects a further decline of 2.9% this year.
Drought caused many beef producers to sell off portions of their cow herds. Without momma cows, there are no calves. No calves, no beef. But U.S. consumers love their hamburgers.
About half of domestic consumption is accounted for by ground beef, University of Missouri Extension economist Scott Brown says. To keep consumers buying beef requires a rebuilding process that will take time and change.
Click through the slideshow for stories of farmers and university researchers who’ve adapted and remained resilient in their efforts to stay in the cattle business.
Read more about:Beef
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Current Conditions for
Boone, IA
59°FMostly Cloudy
Day 71º
Night 53º
Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.
46 years and still dairy farmingMay 15, 2024|4 Min Read
Important drone laws you should knowMay 14, 2024|2 Min Read
Key discovery made in tar spot battleMay 15, 2024|3 Min Read
2024 Hay supply looks promisingMay 16, 2024|3 Min Read
#WheatTour24, Day 2, Caldwell, Kan.May 16, 2024|4 Min View
Cowabunga: Irrigated farms, ranches good for crittersMay 16, 2024|3 Min Read
Canadian farrier creates tool for hoof balanceMay 16, 2024|4 Min Read