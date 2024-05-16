Farmers pivot, satisfy #EatBeef demand

Consumers' appetite for hamburgers and steaks is insatiable, but one group overcomes outside challenges to put beef on the table.

America’s beef farmers and ranchers continue to battle against climate, farm transition and federal regulations to stay in business.

The latest USDA Census of Agriculture shows a 6% drop in the total number of cattle and calves form 2017-22, to just under 88 million head. There was a 4.7% decline last year, and the USDA projects a further decline of 2.9% this year.

Drought caused many beef producers to sell off portions of their cow herds. Without momma cows, there are no calves. No calves, no beef. But U.S. consumers love their hamburgers.

About half of domestic consumption is accounted for by ground beef, University of Missouri Extension economist Scott Brown says. To keep consumers buying beef requires a rebuilding process that will take time and change.

Click through the slideshow for stories of farmers and university researchers who’ve adapted and remained resilient in their efforts to stay in the cattle business.