New combine lineup comes to Case IH

Looking for a new combine? Case IH is releasing its Axial-Flow 260 Series, featuring subscription-free technology and a better user experience. It will be available to order in June.

“Harvest is a long, stressful period. We’re trying to take the stress out of it,” says Leo Bose, harvesting marketing manager for Case IH in North America. “It’s all about the technology that’s infused in the cab.”

The new combine lineup features:

dual Pro 1200 monitors, compared to one in last series

subscription-free integrated tech stack

camera in grain processing system to monitor quality

more comfortable heated seat with a massage feature

“It took me about 5 minutes to realize that the cameras are much better than the human eye,” says Paul Paplow, a custom harvester and vice president of U.S. Custom Harvesters Inc. “You can see the grain’s quality at all times.”

3 models part of series

The 260 Series, which is the Axial-Flow’s 14th iteration, has three new models:

7260 with 468 hp and a 315- or 410-bushel grain tank

8260 with 555 hp and a 410-bushel grain tank

9260 with 625 hp and a 410-bushel grain tank

Driven primarily by shafts, rather than belts and chains for reduced maintenance, the series also has improved row guidance technology. Sensors mounted on the corn head automatically guide the combine down rows. If the stalks end due to an obstruction such as a waterway, the machine automatically snaps a line to keep it centered until the sensors can take over again.

Plus, it comes with “a whole new track system,” Bose says. With a larger footprint, the updated system reduces compaction and increases flotation by 14% compared to fixed tracks, according to a spec sheet.

Integrated technology

Inside the cab, Case IH’s recently launched FieldOps app comes standard. FieldOps is a mobile and desktop interface that lets operators instantly and remotely access real-time agronomic data, location, analytics and live video camera angles.

The app, which was rolled out soon after Case IH announced a partnership with Intelsat to bring satellite connectivity to its machines, could be helpful for farmers managing several machines at the same time, according to Kendal Quandahl, manager of Case IH's precision field team. It also centralizes AFS Connect’s various tools onto a single platform.

“If you have an operator who needs something, you can bring that right up on your phone,” she says, noting that dealers can also access telematic data, communicate with customers, and receive alerts via the app if something suddenly breaks or stops working efficiently.

Other programs like Case IH’s machine-to-machine data-sharing software is also included.

Quandahl says this focus on integrating technology into the cab is driven by farmer feedback.

“I talk about precision across the board daily. Across the tech industry, everything seems to be subscription-based these days,” she says.Bucking that trend, the Axial-Flow 260 Series does not have monthly fees for its tech stack that includes RowGuide Pro, AccuGuide, AccuSync, Harvest Command and the FieldOps.

For more information, visit caseih.com.