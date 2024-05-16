Farm Progress

New combine lineup comes to Case IH

The Axial-Flow 260 Series will feature three new models with some subscription-free technology.

Andy Castillo

May 16, 2024

Case IH’s latest Axial-Flow combine 8260 harvests soybeans
NEXT UP: Case IH’s Axial-Flow 260 Series offers an updated track system with a larger footprint, which reduces compaction and increases flotation by 14% compared to fixed tracks.Case IH

Looking for a new combine? Case IH is releasing its Axial-Flow 260 Series, featuring subscription-free technology and a better user experience. It will be available to order in June.

“Harvest is a long, stressful period. We’re trying to take the stress out of it,” says Leo Bose, harvesting marketing manager for Case IH in North America. “It’s all about the technology that’s infused in the cab.”

The new combine lineup features:

  • dual Pro 1200 monitors, compared to one in last series

  • subscription-free integrated tech stack

  • camera in grain processing system to monitor quality

  • more comfortable heated seat with a massage feature

“It took me about 5 minutes to realize that the cameras are much better than the human eye,” says Paul Paplow, a custom harvester and vice president of U.S. Custom Harvesters Inc. “You can see the grain’s quality at all times.”

3 models part of series

The 260 Series, which is the Axial-Flow’s 14th iteration, has three new models:

  • 7260 with 468 hp and a 315- or 410-bushel grain tank

  • 8260 with 555 hp and a 410-bushel grain tank

  • 9260 with 625 hp and a 410-bushel grain tank

Driven primarily by shafts, rather than belts and chains for reduced maintenance, the series also has improved row guidance technology. Sensors mounted on the corn head automatically guide the combine down rows. If the stalks end due to an obstruction such as a waterway, the machine automatically snaps a line to keep it centered until the sensors can take over again.

Plus, it comes with “a whole new track system,” Bose says. With a larger footprint, the updated system reduces compaction and increases flotation by 14% compared to fixed tracks, according to a spec sheet.

Integrated technology

Inside the cab, Case IH’s recently launched FieldOps app comes standard. FieldOps is a mobile and desktop interface that lets operators instantly and remotely access real-time agronomic data, location, analytics and live video camera angles.

The app, which was rolled out soon after Case IH announced a partnership with Intelsat to bring satellite connectivity to its machines, could be helpful for farmers managing several machines at the same time, according to Kendal Quandahl, manager of Case IH's precision field team. It also centralizes AFS Connect’s various tools onto a single platform.

“If you have an operator who needs something, you can bring that right up on your phone,” she says, noting that dealers can also access telematic data, communicate with customers, and receive alerts via the app if something suddenly breaks or stops working efficiently.

Other programs like Case IH’s machine-to-machine data-sharing software is also included.

Quandahl says this focus on integrating technology into the cab is driven by farmer feedback.

“I talk about precision across the board daily. Across the tech industry, everything seems to be subscription-based these days,” she says.Bucking that trend, the Axial-Flow 260 Series does not have monthly fees for its tech stack that includes RowGuide Pro, AccuGuide, AccuSync, Harvest Command and the FieldOps.

For more information, visit caseih.com.

Read more about:

Combines

About the Author(s)

Andy Castillo

Andy Castillo

Andy Castillo started his career in journalism about a decade ago as a television news cameraperson and producer before transitioning to a regional newspaper covering western Massachusetts, where he wrote about local farming.

Between military deployments with the Air Force and the news, he earned an MFA in creative nonfiction writing from Bay Path University, building on the English degree he earned from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He's a multifaceted journalist with a diverse skill set, having previously worked as an EMT and firefighter, a nightclub photographer, caricaturist, features editor at the Greenfield Recorder and a writer for GoNomad Travel. 

Castillo splits his time between the open road and western Massachusetts with his wife, Brianna, a travel nurse who specializes in pediatric oncology, and their rescue pup, Rio. When not attending farm shows, Castillo enjoys playing music, snowboarding, writing, cooking and restoring their 1920 craftsman bungalow.

See more from Andy Castillo
