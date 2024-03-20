March 20, 2024
March 19, the nation celebrated National Ag Day. According to the National Ag Program website, the day was created to help Americans understand agriculture's value in their daily lives, including career opportunities in the agriculture, food and fiber industry.
Many individuals, organizations, universities, and businesses, including Farm Progress, acknowledged the day by posting videos, photos and stats about agriculture on their social media platforms. Take a look to see how National Ag Day and our nation's producers were celebrated online.
