How do today's inflation and interest rates compare to 10 years ago or, better yet, the 1980s? Economist Darren Hudson weighed in on this topic following his presentation at the 2023 Deltapine NPE Summit in San Antonio, Texas.

Darren Hudson, the Combest Endowed chair and Davis College of Agriculture associate dean at Texas Tech University (Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)

"One of the questions I often get is this relation between where we are today versus where we were in the past," Hudson told Farm Press. "If you'd have told me 10 years ago, 70- or 80-cent cotton was horribly unprofitable, I probably would have laughed."

Listen to Hudson, the Combest Endowed chair and Davis College of Agriculture associate dean at Texas Tech University, discussing how times have changed.

Hudson also provided an economic update discussing market concerns, understanding the difference between risk management and marketing your crop, and geopolitical concerns. Hear what he had to say.