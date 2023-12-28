Sponsored By
South West Farm Press Logo

El Nino expected to bring drought relief in '24El Nino expected to bring drought relief in '24

El Nino is expected to produce weather changes, including precipitation in drought-ridden regions of the U.S. See what a meteorologist has to say about the Southeast, Delta, Southwest, and Western regions.

Shelley E. Huguley

December 28, 2023

1 Min Read
weather
Meterologist forecasts drought relief for the Southwest and parts of California but not the Delta's Mississippi River. Shelley E. Huguley

As U.S. producers continue to make production decisions regarding the 2024 season, the weather forecast is an important consideration. Will El Nino break the Southwest drought? What about rainfall in the Southeast? Will the Mississippi River see relief? What is the moisture outlook in the Western U.S. in states such as California?

Meteorologist and BAMWX President Kirk Hinz breaks down the weather outlook across the Farm Press region. See what Kirk Hinz had to say at Deltapine's NPE Summit, San Antonio, Texas.

Read more about:

Weather

About the Author(s)

Shelley E. Huguley

Shelley E. Huguley

Editor, Southwest Farm Press

Shelley Huguley has been involved in agriculture for the last 25 years. She began her career in agricultural communications at the Texas Forest Service West Texas Nursery in Lubbock, where she developed and produced the Windbreak Quarterly, a newspaper about windbreak trees and their benefit to wildlife, production agriculture and livestock operations. While with the Forest Service she also served as an information officer and team leader on fires during the 1998 fire season and later produced the Firebrands newsletter that was distributed quarterly throughout Texas to Volunteer Fire Departments. Her most personal involvement in agriculture also came in 1998, when she married the love of her life and cotton farmer Preston Huguley of Olton, Texas. As a farmwife, she knows first-hand the ups and downs of farming, the endless decisions made each season based on “if” it rains, “if” the drought continues, “if” the market holds. She is the bookkeeper for their family farming operation and cherishes moments on the farm such as taking harvest meals to the field or starting a sprinkler in the summer with the whole family lending a hand. Shelley has also freelanced for agricultural companies such as Olton CO-OP Gin, producing the newsletter Cotton Connections while also designing marketing materials to promote the gin. She has published articles in agricultural publications such as Southwest Farm Press while also volunteering her marketing and writing skills to non-profit organizations such as Refuge Services, an equine-assisted therapy group in Lubbock. She and her husband reside in Olton with their three children Breely, Brennon and HalleeKate.

See more from Shelley E. Huguley
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

29°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 37º

Night 28º

10.31 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, December 28, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 28, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 28, 2023

Dec 28, 2023

Farm Progress America, December 26, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 26, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 26, 2023

Dec 26, 2023

Farm Progress America, December 22, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 22, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 22, 2023

Dec 22, 2023

Recent Headlines
Jan 9 - Jan 11, 2024
Join us for a dynamic event focused on legacy planning, finances, labor and many more strategic aspects of your business.
REGISTER NOW