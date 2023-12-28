December 28, 2023
As U.S. producers continue to make production decisions regarding the 2024 season, the weather forecast is an important consideration. Will El Nino break the Southwest drought? What about rainfall in the Southeast? Will the Mississippi River see relief? What is the moisture outlook in the Western U.S. in states such as California?
Meteorologist and BAMWX President Kirk Hinz breaks down the weather outlook across the Farm Press region. See what Kirk Hinz had to say at Deltapine's NPE Summit, San Antonio, Texas.
