7 ag stories you can't miss

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

Husker Harvest Days features showstopping tech

From irrigation to forage, the streets of Husker Harvest Days had plenty of new products to turn farmers’ heads this year. Five editors searched the 2.6 million-square-foot exhibitor space to find the latest technology and equipment offerings from agriculture companies. Take a look at their favorite new products! – Nebraska Farmer

New rule targets rail service issues

The U. S. Surface Transportation Board approved a proposal to address inadequate rail service concerns in certain parts of the country. The rule would create a path for customers to use reciprocal switching. That process compels rail carriers with sole access to a customer’s facility to ship freight cars to a nearby junction point where they can be transferred to a competing carrier. – Farm Progress

El Niño is here: What to expect

What will fall and winter weather be like in the Midwest? We would all like to know, but there are no guarantees when it comes to weather forecasts, says Eric Snodgrass. Current predictions show fall could shape up to be cooler and wetter than recent falls, which isn’t ideal for harvest field work. With an El Niño in play, winter tends to be warmer and drier than normal over the Midwest. – Indiana Prairie Farmer

Prepare grain bins safely

As harvest season quickly approaches, Iowa State reminds farmers to practice safety around grain bins and grain handling equipment. Now is the time to take inventory of your bins and ensure they are in good condition for the new crop. Follow this checklist to get started. – Iowa State University

September WASDE data fails to inspire the bulls

USDA’s latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report showed some possible diminishing production and per-acre yield potential for this year’s corn and soybean crops. From a pricing standpoint, those assumptions had already largely been baked in. December corn and November soybean futures each slumped more than 1% lower immediately following the report. – Farm Futures

Proposed new protections for temporary farm workers

The U.S. Department of Labor introduced a rule Tuesday that would strengthen protections for migrant farm workers. The proposed rule would add provisions that improve workers’ ability to advocate for better working conditions, clarify when a termination is “for cause,” require employers to provide copies of any recruiter dealings and more. – Agriculture Dive

Taste remains a problem for many plant-based foods

According to a recent report, taste is the leading barrier to the repeat consumption of plant-based alternative foods and beverages. For the plant-based industry, curiosity without repeat purchase is not sustainable. The research found that taste, texture and quality were unmet needs in plant-based meat and dairy alternatives. – Food Business News