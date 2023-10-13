7 ag stories you can't miss

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

October WASDE sparks rally

USDA’s new World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report released Thursday helped soybean prices move back into the green after the agency reported lower-than-expected yield and production estimates. Prices shifted more than 3% higher in the hour following the report. That was enough to kickstart a rally for corn and wheat prices, too. Get a full recap of report highlights from the Farm Futures team. – Farm Futures

Nexat system: Next generation ag technology

The Nexat, developed by German-based Terrakamp, was on display for visitors at the 2023 Farm Progress Show. It is one machine with interchangeable implements for tillage, seeding, nutrient application and harvesting. Three Nexat machines were tested during harvest this year in Illinois and South Dakota. Learn how the system reduces compaction, optimizes efficiency and reduces labor needs! – Farm Progress

Avian flu cases reemerge in U.S.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is resurfacing as producers rebuild flocks from last year’s outbreak. UDSA confirmed two cases at a commercial turkey farm in Utah on Oct. 6. Another case was confirmed at a turkey farm in Jerauld County, South Dakota two days prior. More than 180,000 birds were culled to prevent disease spread from these three cases. – Agriculture Dive

Poet encourages states to embrace carbon pipelines

The world’s biggest maker of corn ethanol says U.S. states that don’t embrace efforts to capture and store greenhouse gases risk being “left behind.” The developer building the pipeline Poet is backing, Navigator CO2, withdrew its application Tuesday for a permit in Illinois, saying it needs to rethink the route for the project. Poet says it remains committed to the technology despite the major setback. – Bloomberg

Walmart to build milk processing facility in Georgia

Walmart announced it is investing $350 million to build an owned and operated milk processing facility in Valdosta, Georgia. The new facility will break ground later this year and create nearly 400 jobs. The new facility will process and bottle a variety of milk options including gallon, half gallon, whole, 2%, 1%, skim and 1% chocolate milk and will serve more than 750 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs in the Southeast. – Feedstuffs

Harvest meals: Bringing farm families together

Harvest is a busy season for all farmers across the U.S. Despite that business, many families make time to eat a meal together. From things cooked in crockpots, to food cooked by the local restaurant and a variety of sandwiches, our editors share some of their favorite harvest-time meals. – Farm Progress

Iowa community helps harvest after loss

When it comes to tight-knit farming communities everyone is willing to help each other. That’s exactly what happened for the Schwarck family after the unexpected death of Mark earlier this year. “We all came here to get his crop out. Thirteen combines, 14 grain carts and 22 semi-trucks showed up to help get this done,” says Paden Lawler who organized the harvest. The group of more than 60 people harvested 400 acres of corn and hauled more than 90 loads of grain to the co-op. – Farm Progress