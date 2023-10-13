Sponsored By
Farm Progress

Ethanol maker encourages states to embrace carbon pipelinesEthanol maker encourages states to embrace carbon pipelines

Poet-backed Navigator CO2 withdrew its application Tuesday for a carbon pipeline permit in Illinois amid public resistance.

Bloomberg

October 13, 2023

1 Min Read
Poet ethanol manufacturing plant in Iowa
Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

By Kim Chipman

The world’s biggest maker of corn ethanol says U.S. states that don’t embrace efforts to capture and store greenhouse gases risk being “left behind.”

Poet LLC said in a statement Thursday it remains committed to the technology even after a 1,300-mile pipeline project it’s backing to ship carbon dioxide across the Midwest suffered a major setback this week amid public resistance.

“States that are slow to adopt these technologies risk being left behind,” South Dakota-based Poet said in the statement. 

Projects to trap emissions from ethanol factories are crucial for the industry to cash in on tax credits in President Biden’s landmark climate bill and have attracted big Wall Street investments. Yet efforts to build pipelines to ship the carbon dioxide are running aground in the face of opposition from a broad coalition of environmentalists, farmers and landowners.

The developer building the pipeline Poet is backing, Navigator CO2, withdrew its application Tuesday for a permit in Illinois, saying it needs to rethink the route for the project that would ship emissions from factories across five Midwest states. South Dakota regulators rejected Navigator’s request for a permit last month.

An even bigger carbon dioxide pipeline proposed by Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions was denied a permit by North Dakota in August. Summit is asking officials to reconsider the decision.

Related:What’s at stake in carbon pipeline argument

© 2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Learn more about carbon pipeline projects:

Read more about:

Carbon

About the Author(s)

Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Content provider

See more from Bloomberg
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

58°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 61º

Night 58º

4.33 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, October 13, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, October 13, 2023
Farm Progress America, October 13, 2023

Oct 13, 2023

Farm Progress America, October 12, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, October 12, 2023
Farm Progress America, October 12, 2023

Oct 12, 2023

Farm Progress America, October 11, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, October 11, 2023
Farm Progress America, October 11, 2023

Oct 11, 2023

Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE