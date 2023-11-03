7 ag stories you can't miss

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

Check out new UTVs, equipment

ATVs and UTVs aren’t just for play and sport anymore. Some companies are still catering to that market, but others are bringing out models and equipment for those serious about getting their work done on the farm before it is time to play. You can find new products in both categories when you check out UTVs and UTV equipment that Farm Progress editors found at fall farm shows. – Southwest Farm Press

Will unchanged interest rates impact farmers?

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged yesterday following the conclusion of its two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Despite higher inflation readings posted earlier this fall, the rising Treasury note yield is one of the clearest signals to date that the economy may finally be cooling off. Jacqueline Holland explains what economic indicators and consumer trends mean for farmers and their families. – Farm Futures

Thanksgiving dinner costs on the rise

Inflation is slowing, turkey prices are dropping and yet, somehow, Thanksgiving dinners will still cost more than they did last year. Ham prices have gone up 5.2% since last year and canned foods are way up, too, with canned pumpkin up 30% and green beans rising 9% compared with a year ago. “Don’t expect tremendous savings,” a new report from Wells Fargo’s Agri-Food Institute warns, noting that food-at-home prices are still up 2.4% compared with last October. – Bloomberg

Will corn in field still dry down in late fall?

Word in many localities is that corn tended to dry down slower this fall. That means higher moisture levels if you harvest, and more time spent drying corn. The natural temptation is to leave it in the field. If you still have corn in the field today, how much more help can you expect from Mother Nature? Several corn specialists across the Midwest share advice. – Indiana Prairie Farmer

Over 130 companies urge decarbonization ahead of COP28

A coalition is urging national governments to phase out burning fossil fuels and scale up the production of clean energy ahead of the United Nations COP28 climate change summit, according to a Monday release. The letter calls for political leaders to accelerate the clean energy transition by committing to reach 100% decarbonized power systems in advanced economies by 2035 and provide financial support to developing countries so they can reach this goal by 2040. – Agriculture Dive

Biden announces $5 billion in rural investments

President Biden announced $5 billion in projects to support rural communities on Wednesday. The new investments target five priorities, including economic development projects, climate-smart agriculture investments, rural infrastructure, high speed internet and renewable energy projects. Over the next two weeks, various cabinet members and administration officials will travel across the country to tout the administration’s commitment to rural Americans. – Farm Progress

Republican Reps urge Speaker to pass farm bill

Colleagues are already pushing for newly elected Speaker Mike Johnson to do more. On Friday, Oct. 27, 60 House Republicans sent him an open letter calling for the swift passage of a new farm bill. They say the letter was intended to highlight the critical importance of federal policies helping farm, ranch and forester families. – Farm Progress