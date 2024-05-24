7 ag stories you can’t miss – May 24, 2024

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

Farm bill proposal moves to House

House Agriculture Committee lawmakers passed the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2024 in a 33-21 vote. Committee Chair Glenn “GT” Thompson cast the final vote for his farm bill proposal with an emphatic “oh yeah.” Despite the committee vote, the farm bill as currently written faces an uphill battle. The Democrat-led Senate Agriculture Committee is expected to present a much different bill in the coming weeks. – Farm Progress

Second human tests positive for HPAI

A human case of highly pathogenic avian influenza virus infection in the U.S. has been identified in the state of Michigan. This is the second case in the U.S. associated with ongoing outbreak in dairy cattle. As with the first human case in Texas, the individual is a worker on a dairy farm where the H5N1 virus has been identified in cows.

Michigan is currently a hot spot for HPAI. Since the first infected dairy herd was identified in Michigan on March 29, 16 milking herds in the state have been affected by the virus — the most in the country.

Deere lays off Iowa workers as production slows

Deere & Co. is making more job cuts as the tractor maker intentionally looks to underproduce farm machinery in a challenging market. Deere has cut 500 employees from its Waterloo Works facility after slashing more than 300 positions in March. The company also laid off 150 positions from its Des Moines Works facility and close to three dozen from a plant in Illinois. – Agriculture Dive

Kansas wheat tour finds strong yield potential

The 2024 Wheat Quality Council’s annual Hard Winter Wheat Tour held May 13-16 found an estimated yield potential of 290.4 million bushels. This year’s estimate is considerably higher than last year’s, but experts say the crop’s success still depends heavily on weather during the remainder of the growing season. The tour estimate of 46.5 bushels per acre is higher than USDA’s May 1 crop estimate. – Kansas Farmer

Truterra pays farmers $21 million in three years

Truterra’s carbon program has paid more than $21 million to farmers for sequestering over 1.1 million metric tons of carbon in the program’s first three years. In 2023, total acres increased by 99% and the number of farmers enrolled increased by 58% year-over-year.

Have slaughter cow prices peaked?

Slaughter cow prices generally reach their seasonal price peak in late spring or early summer. They may or may not have already peaked, but that is of little concern given the extremely high price level. Slaughter cattle in most any condition are still bringing a high price due to the need for lean grinding beef. Specifically, the boxed cow beef cutout value has increased from just over $200 to $270 per hundredweight since the beginning of the year. – Delta Farm Press

Severe storms roll across U.S.

A round of severe storms swept through the country this week, causing damage in numerous states. Hail – some the size of tennis balls – piled up in Eastern Colorado, Nebraska experienced widespread flash flooding, and deadly tornados devastated portions of Iowa. Cleanup efforts continue as the Midwest braces for more potential severe weather over Memorial Day weekend.