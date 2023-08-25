7 ag stories you can't miss

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

Visit the 2023 Farm Progress Show

The Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill. is just around the corner, and there’s so much to look forward to! As you plan your visit, be sure to swing by the Farm Progress Show Hospitality Building to catch an event on the ADM Stage and say hello to your favorite editors. Check out these stories highlighting what goes on behind the scenes and what you can’t miss at the show:

The 2023 Farm Progress Show is Aug. 29-31. Learn more at FarmProgressShow.com, and check out the digital edition of the official program.

Tighter milk supply sends prices climbing

Dairy markets rallied in the last month, feed markets have gone down, and people are feeling a little better about things in the dairy industry. However, experts say the market will stay volatile for the foreseeable future. “We are seeing milk production contract, says Ben Buckner. “The cow herd did shrink this summer, and we are not increasing per-cow output like we had been in the past.” – Wisconsin Agriculturist

Proposed bill would increase estate tax exemption

A new bill aims to increase the 2032A special-use valuation cap for qualified family farms. The intent of the increase is to reduce the number of family farms having to sell farm-related assets to satisfy an estate tax debt. If passed, the higher exemption will have a significant positive impact for farm families in taxable estate brackets. Learn more about what it might mean for your farm. – Ohio Farmer

U.S. wheat exports to hit 52-year low

American wheat exports are expected to plummet to levels not seen since the 1970s as drought conditions scorch crops and push up prices, according to USDA. Record production in other countries, meanwhile, have made U.S. wheat prices uncompetitive on the world market. Total exports are forecasted to come in at 700 million bushels. – Agriculture Dive

Federal Milk Marketing Order hearings begin

USDA hearings on the Federal Milk Marketing Orders began Wednesday morning in Carmel, Indiana. The process is expected to last several weeks, with testimony from various stakeholders and producers. Once the hearing process ends, groups will have an opportunity to respond to testimony. Ultimately, dairy farmers will vote on a final FMMO proposal, though that is not expected for at least a year. – Farm Progress

Severe weather, low river levels fuel harvest concerns

Weather and climate disasters continue to pose challenges, contributing to market uncertainty as we enter prime harvest season. Dry conditions have also lowered Mississippi River water levels, which could again complicate transportation during the crucial agricultural shipping this fall. Fortunately for farmers, shipping costs on the Mississippi River have not responded to impacts of low water levels – yet. – American Farm Bureau

Celebrate Harvest Safety Week

The National Grain and Feed Association shares resources on promoting safety and health at the workplace during Harvest Safety Week 2023 (Aug. 21-25). This year’s theme is, "Safety as value in the workplace." For more resources, visit their website and watch these videos: