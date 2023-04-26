#Plant23 has already kicked off in rapid fashion and markets are eagerly awaiting fresh direction as more planting data rolls in. Just in time for those insights, Farm Futures’ Feedback from the Field series is back for another year to help farmers across the country share their views on the 2023 growing season!

Just click this link to take the survey and share updates about your farm’s spring progress. I review and upload results daily to the FFTF Google MyMap, so farmers can see others’ responses from across the country – or even across the county!

We will feature weekly recaps of farmer responses in a column published on Tuesdays as well as relevant market, crop development, and weather information for farmers who want to stay in the know about U.S. crop development this season.

You can respond as frequently as you like throughout the growing season. We update questions to reflect current crop conditions. Plus, I’ll be providing regular updates about my lawn (and likely Stella’s reaction to my management program) so we can bond about herbicides and irrigation systems again this year!

Thank you for your participation. I hope this tool helps you make informed marketing decisions this season. Have a safe #Plant23 season!