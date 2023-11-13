Sponsored By
Crop progress: Winter wheat quality slides lowerCrop progress: Winter wheat quality slides lower

Corn and soybean harvests inch closer to the finish line.

Ben Potter

November 13, 2023

USDA’s newest crop progress report, out Monday afternoon and covering the week through November 12, showed winter wheat crop quality taking an unexpected three-point drop. This season’s corn and soybean harvests are also nearing 100% completion and should be able to be totally wrapped up over the next couple of weeks.

The 2023 corn harvest is now 88% complete as of Sunday, up from 81% a week ago. Analysts were expecting to see a bit more progress, offering an average trade guess of 90% ahead of today’s report. That puts this year’s pace behind 2022’s mark of 92% but modestly ahead of the prior five-year average of 88%. The eastern Corn Belt has some of the biggest holdups so far, including Michigan (52%) and Pennsylvania (56%).

This year’s soybean harvest is now 95% complete, up from 91% in the prior week. That was slightly below the average trade guess of 96%. It’s also slightly behind 2022’s pace of 96% but still faster than the prior five-year average of 91%. North Carolina (61%) has the most progress yet to make among the top 18 production states.

Other regional crops also made some harvest progress last week, including:

  • Sorghum = 92% (up from 85% last week)

  • Cotton = 67% (up from 57% last week)

  • Peanuts = 87% (up from 79% last week)

  • Sunflowers = 68% (up from 53% last week)

Winter wheat plantings are now 93% complete, up from 90% a week ago. That’s identical to the prior five-year average but slightly behind last year’s pace of 95%. And 81% of the crop is now emerged, which is slightly ahead of the prior five-year average of 80%.

Quality ratings faded three points lower, with 47% of the crop now in good-to-excellent condition. Analysts were expecting to see ratings left unchanged, in contrast. Another 36% of the crop is rated fair (up three points from last week), with the remaining 17% rated poor or very poor (unchanged from last week).

Click here for more data from the latest UDSA crop progress report, including state-by-state pasture and range conditions.

About the Author(s)

Ben Potter

Ben Potter

Senior editor, Farm Futures

Senior Editor Ben Potter brings two decades of professional agricultural communications and journalism experience to Farm Futures. He began working in the industry in the highly specific world of southern row crop production. Since that time, he has expanded his knowledge to cover a broad range of topics relevant to agriculture, including agronomy, machinery, technology, business, marketing, politics and weather. He has won several writing awards from the American Agricultural Editors Association, most recently on two features about drones and farmers who operate distilleries as a side business. Ben is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

