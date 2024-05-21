Snapshots in time

May 21, 2024
VARIABILITY: If there was a theme to this year’s Wheat Quality Council Hard Winter Wheat Tour, May 13-16, it was variability: Variability of the crop within fields, and across the state, due to drought, freeze damage and other stressors. Photos by Jennifer M. Latzke
The 2024 Wheat Quality Council Hard Winter Wheat Tour is a three-day marathon drive from Manhattan, to Colby, to Wichita, and back to Manhattan, Kan. Over those three days, participants learn how to measure the crop, and using USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service equations estimate, what the crop may yield if conditions remain the same until harvest. This year’s tour estimated that the Kansas crop has a yield potential of 290.4 million bushels.
See the individual Wheat Tour daily reports:
2024 Wheat Tour, Rice County, Kan.
2024 Wheat Tour, Day 2 shows effects of rain
2024 Wheat Tour, stripe rust starting to pop in northwest fields
2024 Wheat Tour, Day 2, Caldwell, Kan.
Follow along with this “snapshot in time” in the album above.
