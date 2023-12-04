The Illinois Department of Agriculture has good news if you’re planning to sign up for its cover crop insurance discount program this month: You can start early.

Enrollment for the Fall Covers for Spring Savings cover crop incentive program opens at 8 a.m. Dec. 15, but new this year is the opportunity to enter and validate your information prior to that launch. The “pre-enrollment period” begins at 8 a.m. Dec. 4, when you can enter your information into the application and have it validated — meaning everything will be ready to roll Dec. 15. You save and edit the information at any time prior to submission, according to IDOA.

This program offers a $5 rebate on federal crop insurance for acres with cover crops, and historically has offered limited acres that were entirely signed up for within hours, with many farmers waiting at their computer for the sign-up period to open.

In 2024, a total of 140,000 acres are available, which is the same amount offered in 2023. That acreage allotment in 2023 was met in under 24 hours, and a total of over 182,688 acres were requested by the time the application period ended — meaning 42,000 acres didn’t get funding, which is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

In 2021, there were only 100,000 acres available, and they were claimed within 10 hours. The department received applications for 131,000 acres that year, which means 31,000 didn’t get enrolled.

In the falls of 2019 and 2020, the program offered rebates on 50,000 acres. It expanded to 100,000 acres in 2021, and now sits at 140,000 acres in 2022 and 2023.

“Illinois’ participation in the U.S. Gulf Hypoxia Task Force made it possible for the state to enroll an additional 40,000 acres in 2023,” says John Kim, director of Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Those who sign up will get a $5-per-acre rebate when they get their crop insurance invoice next August and September. That could add up to a 25% savings, depending on crop insurance rates. IDOA says the rebate sometimes allows farmers to add wind and hail coverage.

One last reminder: Before you sit down at the computer, IDOA officials say to be sure you have an electronic copy of your current Farm Service Agency Form 578 with verified cover crop acres, and have your federal crop insurance policy number on hand. You’ll need both to enroll. Pre-enrollment and applications are available online.

The program closes Jan. 15.