Oklahoma hires state Extension cotton specialist

Jenny Dudak has accepted Oklahoma State University's new state Extension cotton specialist position. She will assume her role in May following graduation with her doctorate in crop science and an emphasis in weed science.

Shelley E. Huguley

January 5, 2024

Jenny Dudak
Jenny Dudak, Oklahoma State University crop science doctoral candidate, is hired to be Oklahoma's new state Extension cotton specialist. Shelley E. Huguley

Oklahoma producers will have a new state Extension cotton specialist after crop science doctoral candidate Jenny Dudak walks the stage at Oklahoma State University in May.

Dudak, who's been working under OSU Extension Weed Scientist Todd Baughman, looks forward to meeting producers and helping them resolve production issues.

"Jenny has been an excellent member of our weed science program and will be a tremendous cotton specialist. Jenny has lived and breathed cotton ever since she arrived in Oklahoma," Baughman said. "She has led our program's research efforts on evaluating the new Axant Flex cotton technology. I believe the Oklahoma cotton industry and Oklahoma State University hired a superstar."

Farm Press caught up with Dudak at the 2024 Beltwide Cotton Conferences in Fort Worth, Texas. Watch this video to learn more about Dudack and what she hopes to accomplish on behalf of Oklahoma producers.

Shelley E. Huguley

Editor, Southwest Farm Press

