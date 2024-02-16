Sponsored By
Western Farm Press Logo

Rovey has grown 7-bale cotton along the Gila River in Arizona.

Todd Fitchette

February 16, 2024

8 Slides
Jerry Rovey

Rovey grows Upland varieties along the Gila River, alongside alfalfa, wheat, and silage corn. Todd Fitchette

Jerry Rovey grows Upland varieties along the Gila River in central Arizona alongside alfalfa, wheat, and silage corn. Since 2008, Rovey has partnered with Deltapine cotton and its New Product Evaluator (NPE) program to test new varieties under desert conditions.

About 10 years ago Rovey pushed one of those full-season DP varieties with some extra water to yield over seven bales per acre in one plot.

The advent of Bt cotton and technologies like ThryvOn have helped cotton farmers control insects. Coupled with useful advice from Land Grant entomologists, Rovey can control whitefly and lygus much easier because of an understanding of how beneficial insects work. That wasn’t always the case.

“Before Bt cotton we were spraying every four or five days for the Pink Bollworm,” he said. “Sometimes we’d have to spray every three days. We were killing everything, including the beneficial insects.”

“We try to use a minimum amount of chemicals because they’re expensive,” he continued. “We’re also faced with air quality and dust control issues, so we have to be careful.”

 An average season for Rovey will see 3-4 bale yields of Upland cotton.

Read more about:

High Cotton

About the Author(s)

Todd Fitchette

Todd Fitchette

Associate Editor, Western Farm Press

Todd Fitchette, associate editor with Western Farm Press, spent much of his journalism career covering agriculture in California and the western United States. Aside from reporting about issues related to farm production, environmental regulations and legislative matters, he has extensive experience covering the dairy industry, western water issues and politics. His journalistic experience includes local daily and weekly newspapers, where he was recognized early in his career as an award-winning news photographer.

Fitchette is US Army veteran and a graduate of California State University, Chico. 

See more from Todd Fitchette
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

25°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 32º

Night 24º

8.03 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, February 14, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 14, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 14, 2024

Feb 14, 2024

FP Next podcast
New York Farm Show
FP Next: Talking New York Farm Show with Chris Torres
FP Next: Talking New York Farm Show with Chris Torres

Feb 13, 2024

Farm Progress America, February 13, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 13, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 13, 2024

Feb 13, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE