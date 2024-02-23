Cotton catchup: 10 stories to read before the Gin Show

February 23, 2024
The end of February means it’s time for the Mid-South Farm and Gin Show. Whether you are attending the conference or following along from home, take some time to catch up on recent cotton news from the Southeast. Check out Farm Press’ round-up of cotton articles from pricing to bring more clarity to the recent dicamba news.
