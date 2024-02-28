Sponsored By
UC offers water measurement workshop

State law requires right holders to report the water they divert.

Farm Press Staff

February 28, 2024

Water
The University of California Cooperative Extension has set a water measurement and reporting course for March 15 in Red Bluff.UCANR

The latest in the University of California Cooperative Extension’s periodic courses for water right holders who must report diversions is scheduled for March 15 in Red Bluff.

State law requires all water right holders who have previously diverted or intend to divert more than 10 acre-feet per year (riparian and pre-1914 claims), or who are authorized to divert more than 10 acre-feet per year under a permit, license or registration, to measure and report the water they take from streams.

The California Cattlemen’s Association sponsored follow-up legislation in 2017 that allows a self-certification option. The right holder must complete an instructional course on measurement devices and methods administered by the UCCE, and pass a proficiency test.

The course will be taught from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Walnut Room, 1834 Walnut St., Red Bluff. Cost is $30, and pre-registration is required.

Detailed information on the regulatory requirements for measurement and reporting is available on the State Water Resources Control Board Reporting and Measurement Regulation webpage.

Email Larry Forero ([email protected]) or Sara Jaimes ([email protected]) or call 530-224-4900.

Source: University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources

