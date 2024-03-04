Sponsored By
Western Farm Press Logo

On cue: Calif. snowpack improves amid storms

Manual snow survey conducted just as new system pounds West.

Tim Hearden

March 4, 2024

3 Min Read
Drone photo of snow
A photo from a drone shows snow at Phillips Station near Lake Tahoe.Calif. Dept. of Water Resources

The timing couldn’t have been more opportunistic for California water managers, as they conducted their third manual snow survey of the season just as the latest atmospheric-river storm was about to dump more precipitation on the West.

State Department of Water Resources analysts found an improved snowpack during their latest trek to Phillips Station near Lake Tahoe on Feb. 29, with the 47.5 inches of snow depth and a snow-water equivalent of 18 inches amounting to 77% of average for the location. The previous manual survey Jan. 30 found only 58% of average snow for the time of year.

Officials cautioned reporters in attendance that the snowpack was currently only 70% of the critical April 1 average after a slow and dry start to the water year that began Oct. 1.

“We are now in the last month of the traditional snow season and while conditions have dramatically improved since the beginning of the year, March will be critical in determining if we finish above or below average,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth said.

“No matter how the season ends, we are ready to take advantage of the water we do have to benefit communities, agriculture, and the environment, and continue storing stormwater in our groundwater basins for future use,” she said.

Nemeth’s remarks came as a massive storm expected to bring up to 100 inches of snow began hitting the West Coast. Weather alerts were issued throughout Nevada as that state was preparing for what was described as a life-threatening winter storm was to pass through this weekend, Newsweek reported. Blizzard conditions were expected throughout the West.

Related:No full CVP allocations yet despite storms

Snow needed

An abundance of new snow was needed. While storms in January and February caused flooding in many areas of California and left the state’s reservoirs flush with water, regulators note that the storms were warmer than average, dropping more precipitation as rain rather than snow.

California’s overall precipitation was 103% of average going into this weekend’s storm, and reservoir storage was also well above average. But DWR forecasts were projecting below-average spring runoff because of the slow start of the water year.

“California has seen several extreme climate events so far this water year, including record rainfall in Southern California,” State Climatologist Michael Anderson said. “While this pushed statewide precipitation above average, the snowpack still has not caught up from the dry conditions earlier this winter and local conditions still vary significantly from region to region.”

Related:Calif. snowpack improved, but still light

On average, the Sierra snowpack supplies about 30% of California’s water needs, officials say. Farmers hope big snows in March boost the so-far-meager state and federal water allocations for the season – 15% of requested supplies from the State Water Project and as little as 15% of requested Central Valley Project water for some irrigators south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

The federal Climate Prediction Center sees greater-than-average chances of precipitation in much of the West in the next month, and below-normal temperatures in California and the U.S. Southwest. The U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook predicts that drought conditions that have bedeviled much of the Southwest and Intermountain West will spare California this spring.

DWR conducts its manual snow surveys monthly each winter and into spring, with the next one set for April 2. Another one is possible for May.

About the Author(s)

Tim Hearden

Tim Hearden

Western Farm Press

See more from Tim Hearden
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

46°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 59º

Night 44º

11.02 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, March 4, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, March 4, 2023
Farm Progress America, March 4, 2023

Mar 4, 2024

Farm Progress America, March 1, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, March 1, 2024
Farm Progress America, March 1, 2024

Mar 1, 2024

Farm Progress America, February 29, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 29, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 29, 2024

Feb 29, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE