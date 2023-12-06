What started as a joint venture between two powerhouses of the agriculture and energy world has come to fruition with the grand opening of Green Bison Soy Processing in Spiritwood, N.D.

ADM and Marathon Petroleum Corp. celebrated the opening of the complex on Nov. 14. This is the state’s first dedicated soybean processing complex, and is the next venture to bring value-added agriculture to the region.

Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller spoke on the benefits this facility brings growers and agriculturalists in the region. “This is truly the beginning of a new era — a new era for soybean growers in North Dakota that no longer needs to ship their crop out of state,” she said.

“With the partnership between ADM and Marathon Petroleum, those soybeans will be processed right here at home into valuable soybean meal and soybean oil, adding value to both the agriculture and energy industries,” Miller said.

FULL HOUSE: The grand opening included agriculturalists, petroleum industry representatives, local and state politicians, and farmers such as Michael Clemens of Wimbledon, N.D., who brought the first load of soybeans into Green Bison. (Sarah McNaughton)

With North Dakota consistently ranking among the top soybean-producing states in the nation, this new market for soybean crops gives farmers more options. “Soon we will go from exporting more than 90% of our soybean crop to processing more than half of it right here in North Dakota,” Miller said.

The facility benefits are twofold, with local soybeans processed into soybean oil, supplied exclusively to Marathon as a feedstock for renewable fuels. The resulting soybean meal is a popular staple in livestock rations, further encouraging livestock development in the state.

With its continuous economic impact, the complex has supported hundreds of local jobs, and currently employs about 75 people.

Beans to biofuels

The $350 million complex features state-of-the-art automation technology and the capacity to process 150,000 bushels of soybeans per day. This will produce about 600 million pounds of refined soybean oil annually.

“As we continue challenging ourselves to lead in sustainable energy, our joint venture with ADM not only strengthens our presence in North Dakota, but also gives us the opportunity to collaborate further with a world-class partner as we continue investing in a sustainable, energy-diverse future,” said Dave Heppner, Marathon’s senior vice president of strategy and business development.

“Green Bison Soy Processing’s Spiritwood facility is an important milestone in our ability to source and optimize logistically advantaged feedstock for our growing renewable fuels business,” he said.

Greg Morris, president of ADM’s ag services and oilseeds sector, says, “Sustainability is one of the enduring traits driving trends during changes in structural global demand, and this investment helps ADM, as a leader in our industry, to deliver on that demand.”

ADM is a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to industrial solutions to enrich the quality of human life, including creation of petroleum alternatives. “The continued growth in demand for renewable green diesel presents a transformative opportunity for the oilseed industry, for producers and for increasing the sustainability footprint of our transportation system. And we’re proud to join with Marathon Petroleum as leaders in that transformation,” he says.

Green Bison Soy Processing continues to receive soybeans in Spiritwood and is in the commissioning phase of processing local soybeans for meal and oil.