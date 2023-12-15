Farm Progress is thrilled to announce that Pam Caraway has been named new executive editor for Farm Futures.

Caraway has amassed a distinguished career in agricultural communications, including leadership roles in editorial, marketing and public relations. No stranger to the Farm Progress editorial team, she has served as editor of Florida Farmer, Southern Farmer, and most recently as senior staff writer at Delta Farm Press, a Farm Progress publication.

“One of the things that impresses me most about Pam is her energy and passion for serving the information needs of farmers,” says Mike Wilson, Farm Progress senior executive editor, who led Farm Futures for 20 years before moving into his new role. “She is well-suited to the Farm Futures brand as she possesses a high level of economics and business acumen. She has a wonderful ability to communicate on many levels with a sincerity and vivacious enthusiasm that puts everyone at ease. She is a natural leader.”

She started her writing career working at Northwest Florida Daily News in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Along with roles at Farm Progress she also spent time at agencies Bader Rutter and Rhea + Kaiser where she worked with large agrochemical companies.

“Pam is committed to excellence and has integrated new content channels into her daily line-up to deliver a more diversified and personalized experience for all generations of farm operators across the U.S. farm market,” says Greg Frey, senior vice president of data, media and operations services at Farm Progress. “She has extensive management experience and is a strong leader, mentor and collaborator across the portfolio. She has a strong financial IQ and is focused on delivering ROI for the Farm Futures audience.”

Caraway has interacted with many farmers in her 30 years in agriculture communications. She brings a long list of ag connections to this role. She enjoys getting on the farm to talk with growers one on one. She has extensive experience writing about cotton, rice, peanuts, soybeans and other commodity crops.

Her interest in agricultural economics is grounded in her passion for farmers. In a world with a global focus on conservation, Caraway sees farmers at the forefront. However, she notes, “Farmers can only be environmentally sustainable if they are economically sustainable.”

That’s why Caraway’s goal in this new role is to help growers find ways to drive higher earnings from their highly individualized operations. “In a world with razor-thin margins, we must constantly work to find avenues to on-farm profitability,” she says. “Farm Futures provides the content that helps farmers carve out those opportunities.”

Pam lives in rural south Alabama, about 45 minutes north of Destin, Fla. She is married to Bo and has three happily married sons and six grandchildren.