Sponsored By
South East Farm Press Logo

Alabama Agricultural Outlook Conference starts Dec. 13Alabama Agricultural Outlook Conference starts Dec. 13

Alabama Agricultural Outlook Conference is Dec. 13 in Montgomery, Ala., at the Alabama Farmers Federation home office. Registration is free.

Katie Nichols

December 6, 2023

2 Min Read
Brad Haire

Farm income has been falling, finding agricultural labor is challenging and agricultural markets are in constant flux. Producers need reliable information as they look toward 2024. To fill this need, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s farm and agribusiness management team — in collaboration with faculty in Auburn University’s Colleges of Agriculture and Forestry, Wildlife and Environment — is hosting the Alabama Agricultural Outlook Conference.

The conference is Dec. 13 in Montgomery, Ala., at the Alabama Farmers Federation home office. Registration is free, but in order to receive lunch, participants are encouraged to preregister. Adam Rabinowitz, an Alabama Extension agricultural economist, said this conference is a great way for producers to gain insight into the agriculture and forestry sectors.

“It’s a time for producers to reflect on the current year as they plan for next year,” Rabinowitz said. “Our speakers will be addressing very timely issues, including agricultural labor, farm financials and marketing risk management. It’s a great opportunity to understand how national issues and trends affect Alabama agriculture and our state’s producers.”

Agenda and topics

The conference begins at 10:30 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m. Rabinowitz said state and regional economic experts will discuss a variety of agricultural activities, while examining the current agricultural economic situation and the outlook for the year ahead. The event will include opportunities for networking, questions and answers. Topics discussed will include the following:

  • Agricultural labor opportunities

  • Agricultural risk management for crops and cattle

  • Farm financials

  • Timber market and trending topics

  • Commercial poultry markets

  • Catfish industry update

To register for the conference, visit the Alabama Extension website calendar. Also, a complete list of topics and speakers is available on the Alabama Agricultural Outlook Conference web page at www.aces.edu.

More information

Learn more about the 2023 Alabama Agricultural Outlook Conference or contact Rabinowitz directly at [email protected].

Read more about:

Extension

About the Author(s)

Katie Nichols

Katie Nichols

Alabama Cooperative Extension System

See more from Katie Nichols
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

33°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 52º

Night 27º

11.77 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, December 6, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 6, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 6, 2023

Dec 6, 2023

Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 5, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 5, 2023

Dec 5, 2023

Farm Progress America, December 4, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 4, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 4, 2023

Dec 4, 2023

Recent Headlines
Jan 9 - Jan 11, 2024
Join us for a dynamic event focused on legacy planning, finances, labor and many more strategic aspects of your business.
REGISTER NOW