“Above expectations” is always a good report card to receive and pistachio growers earned it this season as reported by Western Farm Press [Nov. 10, U.S. Pistachio Farmers Crack Record Crop Volume].

Reporter Todd Fitchette, quoting Richard Matoian, president of the American Pistachio Growers Association --- prior to the release of this season’s final production numbers --- noted this year’s expected crop could come in at more than 15% higher than initially anticipated.

Numbers like that deserve a bit more than just passing attention, especially so when growers had to work their way through a lot of problem areas this season to produce that new record harvest.

“We expected, early on, that we’d get 1.3 billion pounds and we ended up getting somewhere in the vicinity of 1.5 billion --- the largest crop in our history,” said Matoian, who represents close to 900 growers and processors in four pistachio-producing states (California, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico).

So now the problem presents itself --- what do you do with all the largesse? “We need to increase our marketing efforts, domestically and overseas, as well as export to some new client countries (like Mexico) --- above and beyond our existing European Union customers.

“In January, our board will look at increasing our marketing budget to help take down this supply surplus. Our mantra has always been to build consumer demand ahead of production…and we’re eventually going to get to 2 billion pounds. It took the industry over 30 years to reach its first billion-pound crop, but it will take less than a decade to double that production. Bigger may not always be ‘better’, but it is inevitable, and we’d better be ready to promote and market it.”

By the time this harvest has been called to an official full-stop and all the nuts are in the barn, there should be a remaining carry-forward from the 2022 season harvest of 163 million pounds as well as this year’s unexpected excess.

APG bases a lot of its projections on a Fall 2023 report [Projected Pistachio Production: 2023-2031] that predicts the average number of new plantings --- 28,500 acres --- should continue each year through 2031; total acreage should grow to more than 811,000 acres (of which, bearing acres should total 668,850), and annual production should well exceed two billion pounds by 2031, representing 3,100 pounds per acre.

‘Pistachios will produce forever’

“Unlike some other nut trees that go out of production and have to be pulled, pistachios will produce forever,” Matoian noted. “Our focus will have to be on making sure growers have the product planted, that sufficient enough trees are in the ground and that they’re producing at economically viable levels.”

Truth be told, we live in a world that doesn’t stay focused too long on ‘What you did for me yesterday’, but inexorably moves forward to ‘What you need to do for me tomorrow’, and those official expectations will be outlined at the next annual industry conference in Monterey, Calif., on Feb. 26-28, 2024, with the traditional golf tournament, vendor exhibits, and educational seminars.

Topping the agenda will be an updated status report on yet another year via the current State of the Industry and Global Marketing Efforts. With additional speakers yet to be announced, keynote speaker will be Marci Rossel, world-renowned financial expert [former CNBC Chief Economist] who will discuss the nexus of politics, economics, culture, and the media.