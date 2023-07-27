By Simer Virk, UGA Extension Precision Ag Specialist and Steve Li, Alabama Extension Weed Scientist

With increased availability and interest in spray drones recently, we are starting to see more people getting into the spray drone application business as well as growers who are interested to learn more about the technology and its application capabilities.

The wet weather during months of May and June across much of the Southeast also made most fields inaccessible with ground application equipment, hence limiting the timely pesticide applications for most growers. Consequently, there have been lot of questions lately about use of spray drones for pesticide applications in both row and specialty crops.

While multiple research efforts are underway and it will take some time to completely understand the spray performance and efficacy of pesticides applied with spray drones, we have learned some things from our work that can serve as some general application considerations and helpful for those interested in using spray drones for pesticide applications: