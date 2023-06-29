Some Clinton County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars are sporting soy-based tires.

The county is one of 13 across the state partnering with new Goodyear Eagle Enforcer all-weather soy-based tires from the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council.

“We appreciate the opportunity to participate in this program,” said Larry Fish, Clinton County sheriff. “This program is one more way in which we can support our local farmers.”

MCMC selected sheriff departments in top soybean-producing counties to showcase these environmentally friendly tires. They include Audrain, Clay, Cooper, Dekalb, Gentry, Lafayette, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry, Ralls, Scotland and Scott counties.

This innovation stems from Goodyear’s soy-based line, where 60% of the tire’s petroleum content is replaced by renewable soybean oil.

For Fish, the tires will be put to the test as his patrol vehicles average 36,000 miles per year. Tires are replaced after 25,000 miles.

“Developing new uses for soy while addressing challenges our partners face is key to realizing a bright future for Missouri’s top crop — soybeans,” says Aaron Porter, MSMC chair. “The soy-based tires are an exciting example of the innovation we’re proud to drive, through farmers’ investments in their checkoff, and we appreciate the partnership from law enforcement in putting this technology to work.”

Tire line that performs

In 2019, the United Soybean Board started promoting soy-based tires.

The Goodyear Eagle Enforcer tires contain a soy-based rubber compound, equipped to handle adversity and maintain traction and control in all conditions.

The Enforcer offers performance features necessary for demanding operating conditions specific to law enforcement, combined with soy-based tires' traction and tread-life benefits.

In addition to the Goodyear Eagle Enforcer line, Goodyear offers soy-based technology in its Assurance WeatherReady, ComfortDrive and high-performance Eagle Exhilarate tires, as well as tires for transit buses and waste-hauling trucks.

Not just for police cars

Farmers can access Goodyear’s soy-based tires at goodyear.com or reach out to a local dealer.

For more information on discounts on these innovative tires, visit mosoy.org.

Source: MSMC



