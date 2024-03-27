Kansas Farmer Logo

Study commissioned by the industry shows steady change since 2010 and 2015 findings.

Jennifer M. Latzke, Editor

March 27, 2024

Rows of young soybeans
SMALLER FOOTPRINT: A study commissioned by the U.S. soybean industry reports that soy’s carbon footprint through its life cycle has decreased since 2015. Jennifer M. Latzke

The carbon footprint of raising U.S. soybeans decreased 19% in 2021, according to a newly released Life Cycle Assessment commissioned by the United Soybean Board and the National Oilseed Processors Association.

The study, conducted by Sustainable Solutions Corp., analyzed soybean cultivation data from 454 farms in 16 states for 2020 and 2021, according to a news release from the United Soybean Board. It calculated the global warming potential profile of whole soybeans, soybean meal and soy oil, and then compared those with findings from 2010 and 2015.

It also assessed the key drivers of cultivation and harvesting, transportation, and energy used in processing.

Soybean production contributes about $124 billion to the U.S. economy, according to USB. The U.S. is the second-largest exporter of soybeans in the world, and soybeans are about 90% of the U.S. oilseed production.

The study also found that the carbon footprint for U.S. soybean meal decreased by 6%. The footprint for crude soy oil dropped by 22%, and the footprint for refined soy oil was down 8%.

USB says these factors along the soybean supply chain contributed to the decrease in global warming potential:

  • Land management continues to improve soil health and water quality.

  • Advancements in seed quality have led to a 24% boost in yields since 2015.

  • Farmers are changing their pesticide use and energy consumption by decreasing their applications, implementing no-till and expanding cover crops.

  • Manufacturers continue to improve their efficiency in processing oilseeds, such as switching to natural gas fuel sources from coal.

You can find the full LCA report at nopa.org.

About the Author(s)

Jennifer M. Latzke

Jennifer M. Latzke

Editor, Kansas Farmer

Through all her travels, Jennifer M. Latzke knows that there is no place like Kansas.

Jennifer grew up on her family’s multigenerational registered Angus seedstock ranch and diversified farm just north of Woodbine, Kan., about 30 minutes south of Junction City on the edge of the Kansas Flint Hills. Rock Springs Ranch State 4-H Center was in her family’s backyard.

While at Kansas State University, Jennifer was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority and a national officer for the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow. She graduated in May 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications and a minor in animal science. In August 2000 Jennifer started her 20-year agricultural writing career in Dodge City, Kan., on the far southwest corner of the state.

She’s traveled across the U.S. writing on wheat, sorghum, corn, cotton, dairy and beef stories as well as breaking news and policy at the local, state and national levels. Latzke has traveled across Mexico and South America with the U.S. Wheat Associates and toured Vietnam as a member of KARL Class X. She’s traveled to Argentina as one of 10 IFAJ-Alltech Young Leaders in Agricultural Journalism. And she was part of a delegation of AAEA: The Ag Communicators Network members invited to Cuba.

Jennifer’s an award-winning writer, columnist, and podcaster, recognized by the Kansas Professional Communicators, Kansas Press Association, the National Federation of Presswomen, Livestock Publications Council, and AAEA. In 2019, Jennifer reached the pinnacle of achievements, earning the title of “Writer of Merit” from AAEA.

Trips and accolades are lovely, but Jennifer says she is happiest on the road talking to farmers and ranchers and gathering stories and photos to share with readers.

“It’s an honor and a great responsibility to be able to tell someone’s story and bring them recognition for their work on the land,” Jennifer says. “But my role is also evolving to help our more urban neighbors understand the issues our Kansas farmers face in bringing the food and fiber to their store shelves.”

She spends her time gardening, crafting, watching K-State football, and cheering on her nephews and niece in their 4-H projects. She can be found on Twitter at @Latzke.

See more from Jennifer M. Latzke
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE