The programs, presented by North Carolina Soybean Producers Association and North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, run from Jan. 18 to Feb. 15

January 8, 2024

The Regional Soybean Schools will include presentations from local Extension agents, North Carolina State University Extension specialists, and invited speakers from industry or another university around the country with valuable expertise at each meeting.  John Hart

The North Carolina Soybean Producers Association and North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service have partnered for a series of six separate soybean schools that will be held across the state from January 18 to Feb. 15. 

Each school will deliver research-based information to help North Carolina soybean farmers maximize soybean production and yields. Topics and speakers at each of the regional soybean schools will be tailored for each region of the state. 

The Regional Soybean Schools will include presentations from local Extension agents, North Carolina State University Extension specialists, and invited speakers from industry or another university around the country with valuable expertise at each meeting.  The meetings are scheduled as follows: 

  • Thursday, January 18, Bertie County Center, Windsor, NC 

  • Wednesday, January 24, Ponzer Community Building, Ponzer, NC 

  • Tuesday, January 30, Southeastern NC Ag Events Center, Lumberton, NC 

  • Friday, February 9, Iredell County Center, Statesville, NC 

  • Tuesday, February 13, The Maxwell Center, Goldsboro, NC 

  • Thursday, February 15, Union County Ag Center, Monroe, NC 

Register online for meetings that work best for you. 

In addition, the North Carolina Soybean Producers Association is sponsoring a Soybean Extension Agent of the Year Award.  This inaugural award recognizes an Extension agent who goes above and beyond in helping soybean farmers produce a successful and profitable soybean crop. The winning agent will receive a $2,500 award for professional development.  The award will be presented during the North Carolina Commodity Conference at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham on January 11-12. 

