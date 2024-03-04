Sponsored By
indiana Prairie Farmer Logo

How deep should you plant soybeans?

Soybean Corner: Can you plant too shallow? Too deep?

March 4, 2024

2 Min Read
Soybean plants sprouting through dry soil
MATCH SOIL CONDITIONS: Getting soybean seeding depth right may boil down to anticipating what soil conditions will be like. For example, could a crust form before soybeans emerge? Tom J. Bechman

Our agronomist prefers planting soybeans 2 inches deep to encourage deeper nodulation. So far, we plant 1 inch deep. Are there risks in planting 2 inches deep?

The Indiana certified crop advisers panel answering this question includes Gene Flaningam, crops consultant, Vincennes; Carl Joern, field agronomist with Pioneer, northeast Indiana; and Greg Kneubuhler, agronomist, G&K Concepts Inc., Harlan.

Flaningam: There is always risk of variable seeding depth. Planting too deep can be detrimental if growing conditions are less than optimal. Soybean seeds only have limited reserves. If planted too deep, those reserves can be depleted before emergence. Planting too shallow can also cause issues with moisture availability and seedling survival. If you consider planting soybeans at 2 inches deep, seed quality must be good. You will also need favorable growing conditions.

Joern: The deeper a soybean is planted, the more effort it must exert to reach the surface. Under ideal conditions, soybeans can emerge when planted deeper than 2 inches. When soils crust, the last push of energy needed to break through might be spent prior to reaching the surface when planted too deep.

I prefer 1 to 1.5 inches deep. More importantly, plant soybeans into moisture. One may think that shallowing up planting will hasten emergence, but it introduces a more hazardous environment for the seed. The closer to the surface, the greater the swings in temperature and variability in soil moisture. By planting soybeans into moisture at an adequate depth, one ensures more uniform soil moisture and temperature conditions, giving the best shot for even emergence.

Kneubuhler: I prefer a depth of 1.5 inches. It generally provides the best uniformity when it comes to soil temperatures and soil moisture to establish the most uniform stand. Soybeans tend to nodulate at depth planted. Soil temperature is important to that process.

Planting deeper than 1.5 inches increases variability. This affects germination, nodulation and, ultimately, uniformity. Special circumstances like last spring’s dry conditions would change my decision to push planting depths beyond 1.5 inches.

Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

46°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 59º

Night 44º

11.02 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, March 4, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, March 4, 2023
Farm Progress America, March 4, 2023

Mar 4, 2024

Farm Progress America, March 1, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, March 1, 2024
Farm Progress America, March 1, 2024

Mar 1, 2024

Farm Progress America, February 29, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 29, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 29, 2024

Feb 29, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE