Sponsored By
indiana Prairie Farmer Logo

Get better weed control with soybean residuals

Here are newer soybean preemergence herbicides, with tips for getting the best results.

Tom J. Bechman

February 23, 2024

3 Min Read
A sign with an herbicide list on a test plot of soybeans
EVALUATING NEW PRODUCT: This plot in a Purdue weed control trial in 2023 included Tendovo, a new soybean residual herbicide. Tom J. Bechman

New herbicides are evaluated in university test plots during the growing season. “We rate them for efficacy on control of various weeds, and those results help us develop efficacy tables in the Weed Control Guide,” explains Bill Johnson, Purdue Extension weed control specialist.

While Johnson and others evaluate plots in Indiana, colleagues do the same in Ohio, Illinois and Missouri. Weed specialists collaborate to produce a weed control guide so growers from all four states can use it with confidence.

Newer soybean residual herbicides

Recently, Johnson demonstrated using tables to find chemicals to augment the newest soybean residual herbicides on tough weeds.

“Many farmers and crop advisers ask this question: How do I get more control of waterhemp with soil-applied herbicides?” Johnson says. “To step up waterhemp and Palmer amaranth control, metribuzin is an option. So are Group 15 herbicides, including Dual, Warrant, Outlook and Zidua.

“You could also consider Group 14 herbicides, including Authority and Valor. However, herbicide labels typically don’t allow more than one Group 14 product in the mix. So, if you have a Group 14 in the premixed product, consider either a Group 15 herbicide or metribuzin.”

Here is a closer look at each herbicide:

Intimidator 4.81L at 2.8 pints per acre. Ingredients are 1.24 pints of Dual II Magnum 7.64 EC, 5.84 ounces of metribuzin 75DF and 0.93 pint of fomesafen 2L. Enhance giant ragweed control with FirstRate if giant ragweed is not ALS resistant. Past performance in that field may be your best guide for knowing if the weed is ALS resistant.

Reflex or other herbicides with fomesafen as an active ingredient are another option to help with giant ragweed. For bur cucumber, if you can’t use FirstRate, Pursuit is an option. Classic would help on both morningglory and bur cucumber. Authority may also help on morningglory.

Fierce MTZ 2.64L at 1 pint per acre. Ingredients include 2 ounces flumioxazin 51 WDG, 4 ounces of metribuzin 75DF and 1.5 ounces of Zidua 85 WDG. Many of the same comments for Intimidator apply here, Johnson says. Fierce already contains Zidua, so adding it may not be necessary, unless the goal is upping the rate to help with grass and small broadleaf control.

Tendovo 4.18L at 2.1 quarts per acre. Ingredients are 0.65 ounce of FirstRate 84DF, 7.2 ounces of metribuzin 75DF and 1.9 pints of Dual II Magnum 7.64 EC. “This one already has FirstRate and full labeled rates of metribuzin and Dual, so it may work OK as it is,” Johnson says. That assumes weeds are not resistant to FirstRate.

Trivence 61.3 WDG at 8 ounces per acre. Ingredients include 1.35 ounces of Classic 25DF, 2 ounces of flumioxazin 51 WDG and 4.75 ounces of metribuzin 75DF. Refer to comments for Intimidator, remembering that this one contains Classic, also an ALS inhibitor like First Rate. “You likely won’t want to add another ALS inhibitor due to concerns about carryover,” Johnson says. “You could add a couple ounces of metribuzin here to help with waterhemp.”

Zidua Pro 4.09SC at 6 ounces per acre. Ingredients are 1 ounce of Sharpen 2.85L, 4 ounces of Pursuit 2L and 3.3 ounces of Zidua 4.17 SC. This herbicide already contains Zidua at the full labeled rate. Giant ragweed, morningglory and bur cucumber control could be enhanced by adding FirstRate, Johnson notes.

Read more about:

Herbicide

About the Author(s)

Tom J. Bechman

Tom J. Bechman

Editor, Indiana Prairie Farmer, Farm Progress

Tom J. Bechman is editor of Indiana Prairie Farmer. He joined Farm Progress in 1981 as a field editor, first writing stories to help farmers adjust to a difficult harvest after a tough weather year. His goal today is the same — writing stories that help farmers adjust to a changing environment in a profitable manner.

Bechman knows about Indiana agriculture because he grew up on a small dairy farm and worked with young farmers as a vocational agriculture teacher and FFA advisor before joining Farm Progress. He works closely with Purdue University specialists, Indiana Farm Bureau and commodity groups to cover cutting-edge issues affecting farmers. He specializes in writing crop stories with a focus on obtaining the highest and most economical yields possible.

Tom and his wife, Carla, have four children: Allison, Ashley, Daniel and Kayla, plus eight grandchildren. They raise produce for the food pantry and house 4-H animals for the grandkids on their small acreage near Franklin, Ind.

See more from Tom J. Bechman
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

38°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 53º

Night 37º

7.86 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, February 23, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 23, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 23, 2024

Feb 23, 2024

Farm Progress America, February 22, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 22, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 22, 2024

Feb 22, 2024

Farm Progress America, February 21, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, February 21, 2024
Farm Progress America, February 21, 2024

Feb 21, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE