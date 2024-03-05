Find soybean success starting this Friday

Want to pick up tips on soybean management from people you don’t always hear from? Here is your chance. Sign up for the webinar series called "Science for Success," with Friday presentations on March 8, 15 and 22.

A team of Extension soybean specialists from land-grant universities across the U.S. will present research-based information related to soybean pest management practices, says Shaun Casteel, a Purdue Extension soybean specialist. Each session begins at 1 p.m. Eastern and 12 p.m. Central time. Registration is required.

Speakers over the three weeks will represent the universities of Ohio State, Clemson, Wisconsin, Missouri, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi State and North Carolina State, to over a range of observations and recommendations. Following are each session’s topics:

March 8 — preseason maturity group selection; planting date choices and biological seed treatment products.

March 15 — in-season fertilizer and fungicide applications

March 22 — late-season desiccation decisions

Register as soon as possible at Savvy Full-season Soybean Management. For questions, contact Haleigh Ortmeier-Clarke at [email protected].