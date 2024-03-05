Sponsored By
Find soybean success starting this Friday

Three-webinar series offers tips from Extension specialists across the U.S.

Tom J. Bechman

March 5, 2024

Soybean field ready for harvest
GROW MORE SOYBEANS: Puch up your yield potential with tips you can pick up and insert into your soybean management system from this three-session education program. Tom J. Bechman

Want to pick up tips on soybean management from people you don’t always hear from? Here is your chance. Sign up for the webinar series called "Science for Success," with Friday presentations on March 8, 15 and 22.

A team of Extension soybean specialists from land-grant universities across the U.S. will present research-based information related to soybean pest management practices, says Shaun Casteel, a Purdue Extension soybean specialist. Each session begins at 1 p.m. Eastern and 12 p.m. Central time. Registration is required.

Speakers over the three weeks will represent the universities of Ohio State, Clemson, Wisconsin, Missouri, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi State and North Carolina State, to over a range of observations and recommendations. Following are each session’s topics:

  • March 8 — preseason maturity group selection; planting date choices and biological seed treatment products.

  • March 15 — in-season fertilizer and fungicide applications

  • March 22 — late-season desiccation decisions

Register as soon as possible at Savvy Full-season Soybean Management. For questions, contact Haleigh Ortmeier-Clarke at [email protected]

About the Author(s)

Tom J. Bechman

Tom J. Bechman

Editor, Indiana Prairie Farmer, Farm Progress

Tom J. Bechman is editor of Indiana Prairie Farmer. He joined Farm Progress in 1981 as a field editor, first writing stories to help farmers adjust to a difficult harvest after a tough weather year. His goal today is the same — writing stories that help farmers adjust to a changing environment in a profitable manner.

Bechman knows about Indiana agriculture because he grew up on a small dairy farm and worked with young farmers as a vocational agriculture teacher and FFA advisor before joining Farm Progress. He works closely with Purdue University specialists, Indiana Farm Bureau and commodity groups to cover cutting-edge issues affecting farmers. He specializes in writing crop stories with a focus on obtaining the highest and most economical yields possible.

Tom and his wife, Carla, have four children: Allison, Ashley, Daniel and Kayla, plus eight grandchildren. They raise produce for the food pantry and house 4-H animals for the grandkids on their small acreage near Franklin, Ind.

