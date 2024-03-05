USDA calls for nominees for USCP board

March 5, 2024
USDA is seeking nominations for the United Sorghum Checkoff Program board of directors. Currently, there are two vacancies among the Kansas delegation to fill, according to Kansas Grain Sorghum.
Farmers who grow sorghum in the U.S., who own or share in the ownership and risk of loss in sorghum production, are eligible for nomination to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack for appointment.
The deadline to submit nominations is May 3. Visit sorghumcheckoff.com for more information. Contact Kansas Grain Sorghum at 785-707-9464 or visit ksgrainsorghum.org.
