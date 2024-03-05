Sponsored By
Kansas Farmer

USDA calls for nominees for USCP board

Nominate a Kansas sorghum farmer today to fill USCP board positions.

Jennifer M. Latzke

March 5, 2024

hand holding sorghum in field
USCP BOARD: There are two openings for Kansas representation on the United Sorghum Checkoff Program board of directors. Contact Kansas Sorghum to nominate a sorghum farmer today. EAQ/Getty Images

USDA is seeking nominations for the United Sorghum Checkoff Program board of directors. Currently, there are two vacancies among the Kansas delegation to fill, according to Kansas Grain Sorghum.

Farmers who grow sorghum in the U.S., who own or share in the ownership and risk of loss in sorghum production, are eligible for nomination to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack for appointment.

The deadline to submit nominations is May 3. Visit sorghumcheckoff.com for more information. Contact Kansas Grain Sorghum at 785-707-9464 or visit ksgrainsorghum.org.

Jennifer M. Latzke

Jennifer M. Latzke

Editor, Kansas Farmer

