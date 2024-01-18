Two Nebraska soil health conferences are scheduled for 2024, with the first conference running from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Nebraska Extension office in Cuming County in West Point, and the second conference set for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 5 at the Extension office in Adams County in Hastings.

Both conferences will explore resources and tools available to help producers optimize soil health in the field. There will be a keynote speaker, insightful panel discussions, on-farm research projects and soil management innovations at each conference.

Learn more by contacting Carolina Cordova, statewide soil health specialist, at 402-472-6292 or [email protected].

Returning to the farm

A workshop series called “Return to the Farm” is being hosted by the University of Nebraska Center for Agricultural Profitability, with the initial two-day workshop scheduled for March 8-9 at the Nebraska Extension office in Buffalo County in Kearney.

Presenters at the workshop will help participants learn communication strategies, set both personal and professional goals, develop a farm and ranch transition plan, identify estate planning issues and effective strategies for planning, and review financial feasibility and tools.

The fee for the workshop is $75 per person on or before March 1, with the fee increasing to $85 per person after March 2.

The series of workshops is set up for families who are in the transition process of bringing family members back into the operation. This two-day beginning workshop is for multigenerational families working through the succession process.

For more information, contact Ryan Evans at 402-472-2560 or [email protected].

Nebraska State FFA Convention set

The 96th Nebraska State FFA Convention is set for April 3-5, bringing more than 6,000 FFA members from all across the state’s 212 chapters to Lincoln.

There are more than 12,000 FFA members in Nebraska, so almost half of the total membership shows up each spring for the convention and a host of activities and competitions, including proficiency awards and agriscience interviews and judging, speaking and parliamentary procedure contests, a huge career expo, state degrees, and the selection of a new State Officer team for the coming year.

Learn more at neaged.org.