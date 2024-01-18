Sponsored By
Soil health conferences provide resourcesSoil health conferences provide resources

Nebraska Notebook: Returning-to-the-farm workshop is set for March; State FFA Convention will be April 3-5 in Lincoln.

Curt Arens

January 18, 2024

hand digging in soil
DIG IN: Two Nebraska soil health conferences coming up in West Point and Hastings will provide tools and practices for farmers to improve soil health on their farms and in their fields. Curt Arens

Two Nebraska soil health conferences are scheduled for 2024, with the first conference running from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Nebraska Extension office in Cuming County in West Point, and the second conference set for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 5 at the Extension office in Adams County in Hastings.

Both conferences will explore resources and tools available to help producers optimize soil health in the field. There will be a keynote speaker, insightful panel discussions, on-farm research projects and soil management innovations at each conference.

Learn more by contacting Carolina Cordova, statewide soil health specialist, at 402-472-6292 or [email protected].

Returning to the farm

A workshop series called “Return to the Farm” is being hosted by the University of Nebraska Center for Agricultural Profitability, with the initial two-day workshop scheduled for March 8-9 at the Nebraska Extension office in Buffalo County in Kearney.

Presenters at the workshop will help participants learn communication strategies, set both personal and professional goals, develop a farm and ranch transition plan, identify estate planning issues and effective strategies for planning, and review financial feasibility and tools.

The fee for the workshop is $75 per person on or before March 1, with the fee increasing to $85 per person after March 2.

The series of workshops is set up for families who are in the transition process of bringing family members back into the operation. This two-day beginning workshop is for multigenerational families working through the succession process.

For more information, contact Ryan Evans at 402-472-2560 or [email protected].

Nebraska State FFA Convention set

The 96th Nebraska State FFA Convention is set for April 3-5, bringing more than 6,000 FFA members from all across the state’s 212 chapters to Lincoln.

There are more than 12,000 FFA members in Nebraska, so almost half of the total membership shows up each spring for the convention and a host of activities and competitions, including proficiency awards and agriscience interviews and judging, speaking and parliamentary procedure contests, a huge career expo, state degrees, and the selection of a new State Officer team for the coming year.

Learn more at neaged.org.

Curt Arens

Curt Arens

Editor, Nebraska Farmer

Curt Arens began writing about Nebraska’s farm families when he was in high school. Before joining Farm Progress as a field editor in April 2010, he had worked as a freelance farm writer for 27 years, first for newspapers and then for farm magazines, including Nebraska Farmer.

His real full-time career, however, during that same period was farming his family’s fourth generation land in northeast Nebraska. He also operated his Christmas tree farm and grew black oil sunflowers for wild birdseed. Curt continues to raise corn, soybeans and alfalfa and runs a cow-calf herd.

Curt and his wife Donna have four children, Lauren, Taylor, Zachary and Benjamin. They are active in their church and St. Rose School in Crofton, where Donna teaches and their children attend classes.

Previously, the 1986 University of Nebraska animal science graduate wrote a weekly rural life column, developed a farm radio program and wrote books about farm direct marketing and farmers markets. He received media honors from the Nebraska Forest Service, Center for Rural Affairs and Northeast Nebraska Experimental Farm Association.

He wrote about the spiritual side of farming in his 2008 book, “Down to Earth: Celebrating a Blessed Life on the Land,” garnering a Catholic Press Association award.

