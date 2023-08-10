Michigan Farmer Logo

Harvested wheat fields are candidates for soil-testing programs

Technology continues to advance regarding data imagery, visualization and modeling.

August 10, 2023

SOIL TESTING: With wheat harvest wrapped up, these harvested fields are prime areas for grid- or zone-sampling plans that can identify nutrient variability within the field. HappyNati/Getty Images

Soil testing remains one of the most cost-effective methods for farmers and ag retail advisers to optimize return on investment while avoiding unneeded nutrient applications. 

With wheat harvest wrapped up, these harvested fields are prime areas for grid- or zone-sampling plans that can identify nutrient variability within the field, according to the Michigan Agri-Business Association (MABA).

﻿Areas of fields with deficient nutrient levels can be located and be brought up to sufficient levels, boosting yield potential. Identifying areas with excess nutrient levels offers the opportunity to reduce nutrient application rates in those areas, while still maintaining full yield potential. The cost of a soil-testing program, as a result, is well worth it in terms of the full range of economic benefits back to the farm business.

There continue to be substantial environmental benefits to soil testing, which supports farmers’ ongoing efforts to protect soil health and water quality. Soil testing promotes strong on-farm stewardship by optimizing nutrient use and avoiding runoff.

﻿Both of these benefits are enhanced by the continued advance of technology. One of the most exciting elements of modern agriculture is the pace at which visualization and modeling based on gathered data can benefit on-farm decision making, MABA advises. This holds true with soil-testing data. Modern variable-rate application equipment can use the data layers generated by intensive soil sampling to precisely apply prescribed fertilizer rates on a sub-acre basis.

Ag retail advisers — including more than 300 certified crop advisers across Michigan — can work with farmers to help them craft a soil-testing program tailored to their business, according to MABA.

Management of these fields into the fall benefits from a cost-effective soil-testing program, with soil testing offering the opportunity to benefit farm economics in both the short and long term.

Source: MABA

