The Daniel Parrish Witter Agricultural Museum at the New York State Fairgrounds will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day of the New York Farm Show.

The museum is located between the Expo Center and the Dairy Building. Admission is free to all New York Farm Show attendees.

The museum contains many displays and exhibits, as well as actual demonstrators. Subjects include weaving, broom-making, woodworking, spinning, hops, basket-making, sewing, quilting, dairy, apples and much more.

“Attendance at the Witter during the farm show has been very good in spite of the weather conditions the past few years,” says Roger Thomas, vice president and board member of Friends of the Daniel Parrish Witter Agricultural Museum. “During the farm show, we get many visitors that have never been to the Witter before, and we enjoy giving them the tour. They seem to enjoy stepping back in time to see the history of agriculture in New York state.”

The museum houses a wide array of antique farming artifacts and tells the history of agriculture in New York state. One of the highlights is an authentic 1810 log cabin that was moved to this location from a farm in Schoharie County in 1928.

“We continue to upgrade the exhibits and have added a few more demonstrators,” Thomas says “We are currently working on making improvements to the general store exhibit. The general store in many small towns was the center of activity, sometimes housing the post office, grocery store, hardware store, drugstore, etc., all in one convenient location. If they didn’t have it there, you probably didn’t need it.” he says.

See ag history come alive at the Witter Agricultural Museum.