The New York Farm Show continues to grow. More than 400 exhibitors will be at this year’s show, including 27 new exhibitors who have never appeared at the show before.

Check out the list of new exhibitors and their locations at the show:

2Gamma SRL. The Italian company produces technical thermoplastic films for varied applications. Visit HT 3305.

Accurate Ag Drones LLC. The manufacturer of ag spraying drones serves Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. Visit D 737.

Agzaga.com. The online marketplace sells various ag products. Visit CP 184A.

Amkor Trading Inc. The veteran-owned small business, based in Byron, Ga., makes trimmer heads and replacement blades. Visit HT 3306.

Auburn Ag Products LLC. The wholesale farm supply dealer is located in Auburn, N.Y. Visit E 978.

Baumalight. The company is a leading manufacturer of brush mulchers and cutters for efficient land clearing. Visit CP EE.

CNY Ranch Supply and Feed. The True Value Store in Oswego, N.Y., is family-owned and operated. Visit HT C6.

Eklund Farm Machinery. The ag machinery dealer is near Stamford, N.Y. Visit E-Agco.

Ever.Ag. The company provides software and services to agricultural and food supply chains. Visit HT 343.

Evergreen Village. The company is a one-stop-shop for rubber matting solutions. Visit HT 326.

Farmer Veteran Coalition of New York. The nonprofit focuses on cultivating a new generation of farmers. Visit S.

Feather Brook Farm. The locally owned farm in southeastern Massachusetts focuses on poultry and rabbits. Visit D 652.

Lindsey Equipment. The John Deere dealer has locations in upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania. Visit D-JD.

MTE Equipment Solutions. The company supplies commercial equipment in the Northeast. Visit D-GB.

National Energy Development. The energy development company based in New York specializes in community solar and renewable energy. Visit D 592.

National Solar Technologies. The solar system manufacturer and solution provider is based in Buffalo, N.Y. Visit D 594.

Next Gen Tuning and Diagnostics. The company provides user-friendly, at-home engine tuning kits. Visit CP 128.

New York State Conservation District Employees Association. Founded in 1975, the association advocates for the interests of members to deal with common problems and to strengthen conservation districts. Visit HT 3302.

New York State Reynolds Game Farm. The Department of Environmental Conservation facility raises ring-necked pheasants for hunting purposes. Visit D 633.

Orkel/Champlain Valley Equipment. The equipment dealer has locations across Vermont. Visit CP 110.

Pretty Little Tumblers. The company makes tumblers and more. Visit D 604.

Tessa Dairy Machinery Inc. The company is a leading manufacturer of dairy processing lines. Visit D Hog.

Tobin Apparatus. The company makes various types of traffic cones. Visit CP 135.

United Ag & Turf. The John Deere dealer has multiple locations across the United States. Visit D-JD.

Upson Maybach. The manufacturer of hoses, hose fittings and more is based in New York. Visit HT 340.

Valley Ag Software. VAS is a leader in dairy herd management software and solutions. Visit D 726.

Woodford Barn Repair. The company repairs foundations and crawl spaces, plus waterproofs basements. Visit HT 3311.

New York Farm Show will be Feb. 22-24 at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Learn more at newyorkfarmshow.com.