Meet 27 new exhibitorsMeet 27 new exhibitors

New York Farm Show’s roster of exhibitors continues to grow.

Chris Torres

January 31, 2024

MEET NEW VENDORS: Check out the list of the 27 new exhibitors at this year’s New York Farm Show. Chris Torres

The New York Farm Show continues to grow. More than 400 exhibitors will be at this year’s show, including 27 new exhibitors who have never appeared at the show before.

Check out the list of new exhibitors and their locations at the show:

2Gamma SRL. The Italian company produces technical thermoplastic films for varied applications. Visit HT 3305.

Accurate Ag Drones LLC. The manufacturer of ag spraying drones serves Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. Visit D 737.

Agzaga.com. The online marketplace sells various ag products. Visit CP 184A.

Amkor Trading Inc. The veteran-owned small business, based in Byron, Ga., makes trimmer heads and replacement blades. Visit HT 3306.

Auburn Ag Products LLC. The wholesale farm supply dealer is located in Auburn, N.Y. Visit E 978.

Baumalight. The company is a leading manufacturer of brush mulchers and cutters for efficient land clearing. Visit CP EE.

CNY Ranch Supply and Feed. The True Value Store in Oswego, N.Y., is family-owned and operated. Visit HT C6.

Eklund Farm Machinery. The ag machinery dealer is near Stamford, N.Y. Visit E-Agco.

Ever.Ag. The company provides software and services to agricultural and food supply chains. Visit HT 343.

Evergreen Village. The company is a one-stop-shop for rubber matting solutions. Visit HT 326.

Farmer Veteran Coalition of New York. The nonprofit focuses on cultivating a new generation of farmers. Visit S.

Feather Brook Farm. The locally owned farm in southeastern Massachusetts focuses on poultry and rabbits. Visit D 652.

Lindsey Equipment. The John Deere dealer has locations in upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania. Visit D-JD.

MTE Equipment Solutions. The company supplies commercial equipment in the Northeast. Visit D-GB.

National Energy Development. The energy development company based in New York specializes in community solar and renewable energy. Visit D 592.

National Solar Technologies. The solar system manufacturer and solution provider is based in Buffalo, N.Y. Visit D 594.

Next Gen Tuning and Diagnostics. The company provides user-friendly, at-home engine tuning kits. Visit CP 128.

New York State Conservation District Employees Association. Founded in 1975, the association advocates for the interests of members to deal with common problems and to strengthen conservation districts. Visit HT 3302.

New York State Reynolds Game Farm. The Department of Environmental Conservation facility raises ring-necked pheasants for hunting purposes. Visit D 633.

Orkel/Champlain Valley Equipment. The equipment dealer has locations across Vermont. Visit CP 110.

Pretty Little Tumblers. The company makes tumblers and more. Visit D 604.

Tessa Dairy Machinery Inc. The company is a leading manufacturer of dairy processing lines. Visit D Hog.

Tobin Apparatus. The company makes various types of traffic cones. Visit CP 135.

United Ag & Turf. The John Deere dealer has multiple locations across the United States. Visit D-JD.

Upson Maybach. The manufacturer of hoses, hose fittings and more is based in New York. Visit HT 340.

Valley Ag Software. VAS is a leader in dairy herd management software and solutions. Visit D 726.

Woodford Barn Repair. The company repairs foundations and crawl spaces, plus waterproofs basements. Visit HT 3311.

New York Farm Show will be Feb. 22-24 at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Learn more at newyorkfarmshow.com.

Chris Torres

Chris Torres

Editor, American Agriculturist

Chris Torres, editor of American Agriculturist, previously worked at Lancaster Farming, where he started in 2006 as a staff writer and later became regional editor. Torres is a seven-time winner of the Keystone Press Awards, handed out by the Pennsylvania Press Association, and he is a Pennsylvania State University graduate.

Torres says he wants American Agriculturist to be farmers' "go-to product, continuing the legacy and high standard (former American Agriculturist editor) John Vogel has set." Torres succeeds Vogel, who retired after 47 years with Farm Progress and its related publications.

"The news business is a challenging job," Torres says. "It makes you think outside your small box, and you have to formulate what the reader wants to see from the overall product. It's rewarding to see a nice product in the end."

Torres' family is based in Lebanon County, Pa. His wife grew up on a small farm in Berks County, Pa., where they raised corn, soybeans, feeder cattle and more. Torres and his wife are parents to three young boys.

